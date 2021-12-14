The Decatur boys basketball team will be chasing its fourth straight win tonight when the Red Raiders visit Columbia.
Decatur picked up its third straight win Saturday with a 66-53 home win over Gadsden City. The Red Raiders (8-5) had previous wins last week over Brewer, 53-45, and Lawrence County, 53-47.
Jayden Brown led Decatur vs. Gadsden City with 21 points. Twelve of his points came in Decatur’s 40-point first half. Isaiah Slaughter and Stephen Mayfield each had 16 points.
Decatur will be competing in the Pepsi Classic at Austin on Thursday and Friday.
The Pepsi Classic schedule for Thursday has Decatur Heritage vs. West Morgan at 4:30 p.m., Vestavia Hills vs. Bob Jones at 6 p.m. and Decatur vs. Madison Academy at 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s schedule has Decatur Heritage vs. Madison Academy at 4:30 p.m., West Morgan vs. Bob Jones at 6 p.m. and Austin vs. Decatur at 7:30 p.m.
• Hartselle boys 58, Mortimer Jordan 54: Luke Ward scored 15 and Kiah Key added 13 to lead the Tigers on Monday. Thomas Itsede added 10 for the Tigers. Hartselle, which hosts Huntsville tonight, led 33-31 at halftime.
• Danville boys 48, Addison 46: The visiting Hawks outscored the Bulldogs 20-6 in the fourth quarter Monday. Carter Holladay, who led Danville with 18 points, scored nine in the final quarter. Teammate Witten Morgan added 16 points
• Elkmont boys 54, Ardmore 42: The Red Devils used a big fourth quarter Saturday. Mykell Murrah led Elkmont with 17 points. Jayce Teeples had 11. Justice Casteel had 20 for Ardmore.
• R.A. Hubbard girls 50, Cherokee 8: The Chiefs (5-1) had 10 players score Monday with Armoni Thomas leading the way with 10 points. R.A. Hubbard hosts Oakwood tonight.
• Lexington girls 67, Tanner 63: Keyera Jeanes scored 27 points and Shauna Fletcher 24 for Tanner (6-3).
• Lexington boys 69, Tanner 47: Skylar Townsend had 16 points for Tanner (3-6).
