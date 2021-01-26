ELKMONT — Fresh off winning the Limestone County tournament on Saturday, the Tanner girls rolled to a 48-36 win over Elkmont on Monday.
Freshman Amiya Redus scored 24 points and sophomore Shauna Fletcher had 19. They each had 11 points in the first half when the Rattlers (14-3) jumped out to a 23-12 halftime lead.
Elkmont (16-8) got 10 points from freshman Thea Hamlin and nine from junior Morgan Morris.
The game was a rematch of Friday's semifinal game in the county tournament that Tanner won 49-47.
• Elkmont boys 59, Tanner 45: Layton Smith and Mykell Murrah each scored 14 points to lead the Red Devils. Elkmont led 30-21 at halftime and 45-27 after three quarters.
Skyler Townsend led Tanner with 17 points. Evan Fuqua added 10.
• Decatur Heritage girls 62, Athens Bible 29: Three Eagles were in double figures. Kennedy Kyle scored 12. Brantleigh Williams had 11 points and eight rebounds. Bri Tyson added 10 points. Elizabeth Wilson had nine points and six rebounds.
• West Limestone girls 53, Brooks 49: Kammy Kennemer’s 27 points led the Wildcats.
• Athens Bible girls 59, Sheffield 27: On Saturday, Brooke Blakely led the Trojans with 21 points and Molly Chumbley had 13.
• West Morgan boys 56, Danville 40: On Friday, Carson Muse scored 20 and Skyler Hutto added 13 for the Rebels. KJ Melson had 20 for Danville.
