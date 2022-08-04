Ardmore head coach Jonathan Snider
Buy Now

Jonathan Snider is back for his second season as head coach at Ardmore. The Tigers went 7-4 in his first season. [JIM MEADOWS/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]

When it comes to Class 5A, Region 8 there’s no question which team is king of this jungle.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

 david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.