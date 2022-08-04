When it comes to Class 5A, Region 8 there’s no question which team is king of this jungle.
It’s the Russellville Golden Tigers. They have dominated the region for the last 21 seasons with 10 region championships, including in 2021 and 2020. Russellville (9-3, 6-0) was perfect in region play last season while outscoring region rivals 281-24 with four shutouts.
Four area teams will be out to break Russellville’s dominance. They are East Limestone (5-6, 5-1), Ardmore (7-4, 3-4), Brewer (2-8, 2-4) and Lawrence County (0-10, 0-6).
“It all starts with Russellville in our region,” Ardmore coach Jonathan Snider said. “They are always a salty bunch. From what I hear they may have one of their best teams since back in the 1990s.”
Snider was part of a wave of new head coaches in the region last season. The former defensive coordinator at Athens was joined by Matt Plunkett at Brewer and Trent Walker at Lawrence County.
Of the three new head coaches, Snider was the most successful with seven wins and a trip to the playoffs as the fourth team out of the region. Russellville beat Ardmore, 51-0.
“We’ve got to get a lot better so we can step up our play in the big games,” Snider said.
Experience can help make that possible. Ardmore returns eight starters on offense and five on defense.
The wave of new head coaches in the region continues this season with Clint Woodfin taking over at East Limestone for longtime coach Jeff Pugh, who resigned in late May. Woodfin, an Austin graduate, was hired on June 13.
“It’s all happened in a hurry,” Woodfin said. “We’re excited to be here and the players have been awesome. They have a work ethic and a grit that’s a credit to what Coach Pugh has built here.”
Woodfin, who was the offensive coordinator at James Clemens, is making some changes to the offense and defense. One thing that won’t change on offense is getting the ball to running back Fortune Wheeler. As a junior he ran for 1,289 yards and 18 touchdowns. He scored four touchdowns in two separate games. Wheeler also had a season high 239 yards rushing vs. West Limestone.
Last season, Brewer lost its first seven games and then won two out of its last three. Plunkett said the 35-6 win over Lawrence County in the season finale has given the program a boost in momentum that has carried through the offseason workouts.
“When I got here we were as weak as pond water,” Plunkett said. “Now we’re ready to compete. I see the potential for a winning season.”
Brewer returns senior quarterback Caden Childers, who was a Daily All-Area selection after throwing for 1,647 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 338 yards and six touchdowns.
The rebuilding process continues at Lawrence County. Sophomore Parker Frost returns at quarterback. Linebacker Wyatt Dutton is the only senior on this year’s team who played last season.
New to the region this season are Fairview (12-2, 5-1) and West Point (6-4, 2-4). They both competed last year in Class 5A, Region 7 with Guntersville, Boaz, Douglas, Sardis and Crossville.
Fairview had a surprising run in the playoffs all the way to the semifinals. The Aggies won at Russellville in the second round, 35-21. Fairview returns an All-State running back along with several other starters.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.