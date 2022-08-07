There’s a lot of competitive football in north Alabama. Some of the best is played in Class 4A.
There are 16 Class 4A schools in north Alabama. Eight in the west play in Region 7. Eight in the east play in Region 8.
The styles of play are different in the two regions. Region 7 is all about rock’em, sock’em power running football. Region 8 is more about spreading the field and throwing the ball around.
Last year, area teams Priceville, West Morgan and West Limestone competed in Region 7. Priceville (10-2, 6-1) finished second in the region behind Brooks. The Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the playoffs before falling to Region 8 champion Madison Academy.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s reclassification has changed the 4A picture in north Alabama a little bit. East Lawrence moves up from 3A to compete in 4A, Region 7. Madison Academy drops to 3A. The result is Priceville shifting east from Region 7 to Region 8 to keep the regions balanced with eight teams each.
“It was either go west where all the teams play the same kind of physical football that we like to play, or go east where the teams like to spread it out,” Priceville coach Chris Foster. “Luckily we got to go east where we’ll be the only team that likes to pound it with the run. Hopefully that will work to our advantage.”
Priceville will compete against DAR, Madison County, New Hope, North Jackson, Randolph, Saint John Paul II and Westminster Christian. Priceville (10-2) and Randolph (10-2) were the only teams in the group to have winning records last season.
Both Priceville and Randolph are expected to be good this season. Priceville returns experience led by All-State running back Mason Cartee and linebacker Jake Langlois, who led his team with 131 tackles.
Randolph returns talent on offense with running back Nic Strong and quarterback Andrew Hunter.
Joining West Morgan (5-5), West Limestone (5-5) and East Lawrence (3-7 in 3A) in Region 7 are Brooks, Central, Deshler, Rogers and Wilson. Brooks (12-1), Central (7-4) and Rogers (5-6) all made the playoffs last year.
“It’s a tough region,” West Morgan coach Drew Phillips said. “Deshler has 22-23 seniors returning. Rogers has 22 seniors back. Central was 6-0 and ranked No. 6 in the state at one point last season. Brooks has nine starters back on offense and eight or nine on defense.”
Defending region champion Brooks has a new head coach in alum Tim Bowens, who was head coach at Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta for the last three years. Bowens played at Alabama and was head coach at Tanner in 2002.
West Morgan returns starting quarterback Braxton Peters along with two talented weapons in running back/receivers Jalen Fletcher and Connor Dillard.
East Lawrence under second-year head coach Sean Holt takes a step up in classification after going 3-7 in Class 3A last season. Walker Letson moves from linebacker to quarterback for the Eagles. Jaylon Smith is a threat at receiver and running back. Quintez McCoy from R.A. Hubbard should also help out on both sides of the ball.
West Limestone lost 16 of 22 starters from a team that went 5-5 and just missed the playoffs. Only three of the returning six are playing the same position. Easton Smith will be a two-way threat at running back on offense and linebacker on defense. Last year he had 96 tackles, four interceptions and three sacks.
