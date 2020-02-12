--
Thursday
Northwest Regional at Wallace State
• Austin girls vs. Vestavia Hills, 9 a.m.
• Austin boys vs. Spain Park, 10:30 a.m.
• Falkville girls vs. Mars Hill, 3 p.m.
• Decatur Heritage boys vs. Belgreen, 4:30 p.m.
• Decatur Heritage girls vs. Phillips, 6 p.m.
• Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State
• Lindsay Lane boys vs. Jacksonville Christian, 4:30 p.m.
--
Friday
Northwest Regional at Wallace State
• Athens girls vs. G.W. Carver, noon
• Hartselle boys vs. Minor, 1:30 p.m.
• Hatton girls vs. Altamont, 3 p.m.
• Tanner girls vs. Cold Springs, 6 p.m.
• Tanner boys vs. Vincent, 7:30 p.m.
--
Saturday
Northwest Regional at Wallace State
• Lawrence County vs. Jasper, 10: 30 a.m.
• East Limestone boys vs. Fairfield, 1:30 p.m.
• Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State
• Brewer girls vs. Center Point, noon
--
Monday
Northwest Regional at Wallace State
• West Limestone boys vs. Haleyville, 10:30 a.m.
• Priceville girls vs. Deshler, noon
• West Morgan boys vs. Brooks, 1:30 p.m.
• Class 1A girls final, 3 p.m.
• Class 1A, boys final 4:45 p.m.
Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State
• Class 1A boys final, 4:45 p.m.
--
Tuesday
Northwest Regional at Wallace State
• Class 7A girls final, 9 a.m.
• Class 7A boys final, 10:45 a.m.
• Class 6A girls final, 12:30 p.m.
• Class 6A boys final. 2:15 p.m.
• Class 2A girls final, 4 p.m.
• Class 2A boys final, 5:45 p.m.
--
Feb. 19
Northwest Regional at Wallace State
• Class 5A boys final, 10:45 a.m.
• Class 4A girls final, 4 p.m.
• Class 4A boys final, 5:45 p.m.
Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State
• Class 5A girls final, 9 a.m.
