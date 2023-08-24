RB: Ri Fletcher, Hartselle, 5-9, 170, Jr.: The first-team Class 6A All-State selection scored touchdowns via rushing (18), receiving (3), punt returns (2) and kickoffs (1). He rushed for 1,306 yards on 156 carries.
RB: Gavin Fuqua, Austin, 5-9, 160, So.: Fuqua had a breakout season for the Black Bears with 783 yards rushing with nine touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 99 yards.
WR: Jay’shon Ridgle, Athens, 5-6, 140, Jr.: The Golden Eagle grabbed 63 passes for 880 yards and 11 touchdowns.
WR: Walker Latham, Brewer, 5-10, 165, So.: Latham caught 50 passes for 408 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 325 yards in kickoff return yardage.
DL: Jeremiah Ayers, Austin, 6-3, 235, Jr.: Ayers totaled 56 tackles including seven for losses along with three sacks.
LB: Tommy Cazier, Decatur, 5-11, 165, Jr.: Cazier totaled 91 tackles with four stops for losses.
LB: Solomon Lyle, Austin, 6-2, 215, Jr.: Lyle’s 85 tackles included 11 for losses and three sacks.
LB: Achilles Wood, Austin, 6-3, 235, Jr.: Woods has 72 tackles with seven for losses and four sacks.
LB: Jake Haynes, Hartselle, 6-0, 205, Jr.: Haynes had 111 tackles and five tackles for losses.
DB: Drake Borden, Hartselle, 6-0, 170, Jr.: Borden led the Tigers with six pass interceptions.
DB: Jakaleb Goodwin, Hartselle, 5-8, 155, Jr.: Goodwin intercepted five passes for the Tigers.
DB: Peyton Steele, Hartselle, 6-1, 180, Jr.: Steele recorded 110 tackles while intercepting five passes.
DB: Easton Palmer, Austin, 5-10, 180, Jr.: Along with his 67 tackles, Palmer had two interceptions.
K: Jim Nelson, Athens, 6-3, 195, Jr.: Nelson averaged 38.6 yards on his punts. He found the end zone 23 percent of the time on kickoffs. Nelson was 33 of 35 on PATs.
QB: Karl Parham, Tanner, 5-11, 165, Jr.: In just eight games, Parham threw for 1,197 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 570 yards and four touchdowns.
RB: Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan, 5-7, 160, Jr.: The second-team Class 4A All-State selection had 2,107 all-purpose yards with 24 touchdowns. He rushed for 17 TDs, had four receiving, returned two punts for scores and one kickoff for a touchdown. He averaged 176 yards per game and 9.6 yards per touch.
RB: Easton Smith, West Limestone, 5-9, 182, Jr.: Smith rushed 200 times for 1,252 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 82 tackles on defense.
RB: Blitz Clemons, Priceville, 5-6, 145, Jr.: Clemons averaged 13 yards a carry while rushing for 804 yards and seven touchdowns.
RB: Savarius Evans, Decatur Heritage, 5-10, 200, 8th: The youngster made a big impact with 825 yards rushing and six touchdowns. He also had 62 tackles and two pass interceptions.
WR: Skylar Townsend, Tanner, 6-2, 170, Jr.: Townsend averaged 17.6 yards per catch while grabbing 23 passes for 407 yards and eight touchdowns.
OL: Jamarri Malone, Tanner, 6-1, 285, Jr.: Malone graded 95 percent for the season with 12 pancake blocks.
Athlete: Jaxon Thomas, Decatur Heritage, 5-9, 170, Jr.: The Class 1A second-team All-State selection starred in several ways for the Eagles. He caught 39 passes for 646 yards and six touchdowns. He rushed for 422 yards and five scores. He returned one kickoff and one punt for touchdowns. Thomas had 61 tackles on defense.
Athlete: Jeremy Strong, West Morgan, 5-10, 200, Jr.: Strong starred on offense and defense. He rushed for 704 all-purpose yards and recorded 100 tackles.
DL: Derrell Howard, Tanner, 6-0, 305, Jr.: Among Howard’s 51 tackles were 20 tackles for losses.
DL: Tejaun Lett, Tanner, 6-3, 245, Jr.: Lett recorded 49 total tackles with 33 solo stops, 15 tackles for losses and five sacks.
LB: Malachi Colbert, Falkville, 6-0, 185, Jr.: Collett had 89 tackles with seven for losses and four sacks.
LB: Ty Jones, West Morgan, 6-1, 175, So.: The Class 4A honorable mention selection led the No. 2 defense in the classification with 134 tackles, including six tackles for losses, three sacks and three interceptions.
LB: Preston Moore, West Limestone, 6-0, 184, So.: Moore was one of the top tacklers in the area with a team leading 132 stops.
LB: K.C. Hale, Tanner, 5-7, 175, Jr.: Hale had 68 tackles with 42 solo, 10 for losses, three sacks and two forced fumbles.
DB: Jayden Gilbert, Clements, 5-10, 170, Jr.: The second-team Class 3A All-State selection recorded 70 tackles with four interceptions. He also scored touchdowns receiving (8), rushing (7) and returning kicks (2).
