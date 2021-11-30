Decatur was tied with Brewer late in the first quarter but took the lead for good with a 14-0 run into the second period and coasted to an 85-45 win on Monday.
Isaiah Slaughter had a game-high 16 points for Decatur (4-3).
Stephen Mayfield added 12. Chandler Brown and Jayden Brown each reached double figures with 10. Ellis Dickman and Ty Bachuss totaled eight apiece.
Tamerion Watkins led Brewer with 14 points. Russell Mahan had 10. Kade George had nine.
"Our other two games we just played, we didn't do our best," Jayden Brown said. "We wanted to come in this game and show that we could actually do good."
Brewer last led 10-8 with 2:52 left in the opening period but Decatur took command from there and led 43-26 by halftime.
Decatur closed the game with a 12-0 run.
"Playing with that maximum effort for fourth quarters," Decatur coach Kori Walker said he emphasized as far as what he wanted to see from his team. "I think we had some lapses throughout the course of the game."
• Decatur girls 46, Brewer 42: Whitley Chapman led Decatur (5-2) with 13 points. Jayden Stover had 10.
Hope West scored a game-high 21 points for Brewer (3-6).
"They made us work," Decatur coach Justin Moore said. "We've got to rebound better. We made a a couple more plays than them at the end."
Decatur led most of the game and led by seven in the first half but fell behind by three points at the beginning of the third quarter.
The Red Raiders regained a seven-point advantage in the fourth period and held on for the win.
"At the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter we went kind of stagnant on offense," Brewer coach Josh Scott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.