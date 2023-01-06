Just going by records, tonight’s meeting on the basketball floor between the boys from Decatur and Austin might not look particularly exciting.
The Red Raiders (9-8) are barely holding their heads above water. The Black Bears (9-9) are caught somewhere between above and below.
What means more than any record is that this is the River City Rivalry. Records won’t mean anything to the fans expected to pack the gym at Austin.
“You never know what’s going to happen in this game,” said Austin boys coach Desmond Phillips. “There’s a lot on the line for these kids. It’s bragging rights not just for this season, but for life.”
The varsity action starts with the girls at 5:30. The boys are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 and available only at Gofan.co.
Phillips is in his first season as head coach at his alma mater. He’s 1-0 in the rivalry after Austin won at Decatur, 51-48 on Dec. 2.
Decatur head coach Kori Walker is still looking for his first win over Austin in his third season. He’s 0-5 with close losses in the last two meetings.
“We had a chance in four of those five losses against Austin,” Walker said. “It’s our time to win one of those close games.”
Walker grew up in Gadsden and first got to taste the Decatur-Austin rivalry when he arrived at Decatur.
“It’s the most exciting rivalry I’ve ever been a part of, and I’ve been coaching for 20 years,” Walker said. “I’ve had friends from Gadsden come up to see it, and they admit they’ve never seen anything like it in high school.”
Decatur’s starting lineup tonight will feature seniors Jayden Brown, Ellis Dickman, Ryan Kirk and Isaiah Slaughter, and junior Wyatt Smith. Austin is scheduled to start seniors Jeremiah Ayers, Cam Collins and De’Air Young, and juniors Isaiah Fuller and Jordan Johnson.
Because both teams like to play at a fast pace, each team may play as many as 10 players. Also both teams are looking to finally get the rust off players who joined the team after they finished football seasons that lasted into the playoffs. That’s important because January is packed with area games that set the tone for the postseason.
To get ready for the playoffs, both teams have obstacles their coaches want them to clear. For Decatur, it’s simply winning close games. The Red Raiders have lost five games by one possession, including two on buzzer-beater shots.
“What’s hurt us is free-throw shooting,” Walker said. “We shot around 50% in four of the five close losses.”
Decatur hit just 9 of 16 in the three-point loss to Austin.
“Free-throw shooting is a lot of muscle memory,” Walker said. “We’ve focused a lot of time in practice on free throws.”
Austin's issue has been winning the fourth quarter. The Black Bears have had leads in the fourth quarter in 15 of their 18 games.
“A lot of it is because we’ve played one of the toughest schedules in the state,” Phillips said. “That’s by design because I want our team prepared for the competition we will see at regional and hopefully at state.”
Two of Austin’s losses have come against Grissom, the No. 1 team in 7A, 63-52 and 35-33. The Black Bears also have losses to No. 2 Spain Park, 52-40, No. 9 Vestavia Hills, 52-33, and No. 10 Huntsville, 58-45. The loss to Huntsville came in the Huntsville Classic after the teams were tied at halftime.
“I’m proud of how we’ve started,” Phillips said. “The guys have started to buy in and understand what we want to be successful.”
