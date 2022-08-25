--
2015, Austin 9, Decatur 0: The Black Bears dominated on defense. The Red Raiders had only six first downs, crossed midfield just twice and got no closer than the Austin 23. Decatur rushed for just 23 yards.
The Black Bears led 3-0 at halftime thanks to an Ivan Torres 29-yard field goal. The game’s only touchdown came in the third quarter on a 14-yard pass from Victor Garth to Eric Washington.
2016, Austin 37, Decatur 35, three overtimes: One of the most exciting games in the rivalry featured big plays by great players all over the field. The teams were tied 14-14 at the end of regulation.
The difference came down to the two-point tries in the third overtime. Austin converted on Collin Moses’ run. Decatur was denied on a tackle by Kiyan Tapscott.
“It was the greatest Decatur-Austin game I’ve ever seen,” said Decatur coach Jere Adcock, who has seen them all since 1994.
Austin coach Jeremy Perkins echoed Adcock’s sentiments.
“That was a great high school football game. It’s too bad one team had to lose.”
2017, Austin 49, Decatur 0: Asa Martin and Antonio Robinson combined for four touchdowns to lead the Black Bears. Austin led 28-0 at halftime. Martin finished with 188 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Robinson was good for 121 and two scores. The Austin defense held Decatur to 141 yards of total offense.
2018, Austin 60, Decatur 45: The Black Bears opened their new stadium with a win over Decatur in the highest scoring game ever in the River City Rivalry.
Decatur led 10-0 after the first quarter. Austin led 28-24 at halftime. The game was tied 31-31 with 7:35 left in the third quarter. Austin led 53-31 with 5:35 left only to see Decatur score twice to make it 53-45 with 1:12 play.
That’s when the final big play of the night happened. Decatur tried an onside kick. The Red Raiders got a good bounce, but it went right to Austin sophomore Tre Shackelford. He returned it 50 yards for the final touchdown of the night.
2019, Austin 56, Decatur 14: Decatur fired its traditional cannon before the game at Ogle Stadium, but it was Austin’s offense that unleashed a barrage of touchdowns. The Black Bears led 21-7 after one quarter and 49-7 at halftime.
Leading the way was running back Tybo Williams. The senior scored four touchdowns in the first half on runs of 16, 3, 69 and 3 yards. He finished with 137 yards rushing on 11 carries.
2020, Austin 67, Decatur 3: The Black Bears didn’t waste any time coming up with an explosive play. On the second play from scrimmage, quarterback Quincy Crittendon found Tre Shackelford for a 77-yard touchdown. Just 24 seconds later, Crittendon connected with Winston Lyle for a 30-yard touchdown.
Jevon Jackson’s one-yard run made it 20-0 at the end of the first quarter. Austin led 39-0 at halftime.
2021, Austin 17, Decatur 13: Austin backup quarterback De’Air Young scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Black Bears a comeback victory over rival Decatur.
Young’s touchdown run came with the Black Bears facing second and seven at the Decatur 10. He rolled right looking to throw the ball, but instead saw a running lane open up and took it into the end zone. Ruben Guevara’s PAT made it 17-13 with 7:07 to play.
— David Elwell
