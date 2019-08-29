Will McDaniel and Chris Coffey both grew up experiencing the power of the Austin-Decatur football rivalry.
They watched games as young fans from the stands at Ogle Stadium. They both played under the bright lights that turn the stadium that former Decatur coach Shorty Ogle built into a magical place, especially when it’s the Red Raiders vs. the Black Bears.
Now, after college careers and coaching careers at various places around the state, they will both be back at Ogle on Friday night. This time they are first-year members of the coaching staffs at their alma maters.
“My mom (Mary Sue) was in one of the first graduating classes at Austin,” McDaniel said. “My dad (Joe) coached there for a few years. My sister (Leigh Anna) was on an Austin basketball team that played for a state championship. So there’s always been a family connection to Austin.
“I can remember when I was 8 years old and in the stands for the 1993 game when both teams were 9-0. I never have seen so many people at Ogle. There was a special atmosphere. I knew I wanted to be part of this when I got to high school.”
Coffey’s first experience with the rivalry was similar to McDaniel’s. He watched his older brother Lamar play for the Red Raiders. He wanted to have an impact in the rivalry, and he did. In Coffey’s senior season in 2008, he scored three touchdowns in the first half of a 41-14 victory.
“It’s an exciting night for both sides of our city,” Coffey said. “The support for both schools makes it a really special rivalry. I like the way it brings the city together.
“The atmosphere of those games at Ogle really prepared me for the big games I played in at UNA. In big games you have to focus on doing your job and not trying to do too much. I learned that when we played Austin because it was so much like a college game.”
Always a Black Bear
McDaniel graduated from Austin in 2003. He was an honorable mention All-State selection as a linebacker following his senior season in 2002. He continued his football career at West Alabama.
After coaching several years at West Limestone, McDaniel was the defensive coordinator at Jasper last season. He had already decided to move back to the Decatur area when the opportunity developed to join Jeremy Perkins' Austin staff in July. He thinks the last Austin-Decatur game he attended was in 2007.
Perkins is in his 10th season leading the Black Bears. McDaniel didn’t experience that kind of coaching stability when he played. Vance Roberson was the head coach his sophomore season in 2000. Joe Gaddis, a coaching legend in Tennessee, became head coach in 2001.
The 2001 season was magical for the Black Bears. They were 7-1 headed into the ninth game of the season vs. Decatur (5-3). The Red Raiders held a 17-14 lead with less than a minute to play when Austin quarterback Stevie Jackson connected with Ben Macklin for the game-winning touchdown.
“At the football banquet, Coach Gaddis gave each player a poster that had photos from different games that season,” McDaniel said. “One of the photos was our sideline after Ben made that catch. The reaction was amazing. That poster is still hanging on the wall at my parents’ house. Every time I see the poster I look for that photo.”
Austin beat Hartselle, 42-3, the next week. The Black Bears hosted Vestavia in the first round of the playoffs and lost 21-7 to finish 9-2.
The next season Austin was 4-4 entering the Decatur game. The Red Raiders were 5-3. Decatur won 13-6.
“That game was a complete turnaround from my junior season,” McDaniel said. “We had the lead in the fourth quarter, and (Decatur quarterback) Trent Dean made some big plays late to beat us.”
Before Austin’s current four-game winning streak vs. Decatur, being a Black Bear and beating the Red Raiders in back-to-back seasons was rare. It was done just once between 1985 and 2011.
“I always had a lot of respect for Decatur,” McDaniel said. “I knew a lot of their players from growing up playing youth ball against them. Those games were always fun."
Always a Red Raider
Coffey graduated from Decatur in 2009. He was an honorable mention All-State selection as a running back following his junior and senior seasons in 2007 and 2008. He continued his football career at North Alabama.
The last three seasons found Coffey just up the road serving on Cody Gross’ staff in Athens. Gross was offensive coordinator at UNA for part of Coffey’s career with the Lions. When a rare opening developed on the Decatur coaching staff, Coffey decided it was time to come home. He thinks the last Decatur-Austin game he attended was while he was in college.
"Every year I see all the talk going back and forth on social media," Coffey said. "That has made me feel like I was still involved in the rivalry."
Jere Adcock is in his 24th season as the Decatur head coach. Adcock was in his 11th season when Coffey was a sophomore running back for the Red Raiders in 2006.
The 2006 season was unique for both Decatur and Austin. Neither team advanced to the playoffs. When they met in the season finale, Decatur was 4-5 and Austin was 3-6. The Black Bears won 17-14.
“After that game, my class vowed we would not lose again to Austin,” Coffey said. “We never beat them in middle school. We couldn't let that continue."
And it didn’t, but barely. Decatur edged Austin, 10-7, in the last game of the regular season in 2007. It was the Red Raiders' ninth win in a row that season. They would go on to win two more games before falling in the third round of the Class 5A playoffs at Cullman to finish 11-2.
Decatur moved back up to 6A in 2008 and the River City Rivalry became the season opener. The Red Raiders didn’t let it become a close game this time by roaring out to a big lead and winning 41-14.
“We were focused that night and ready to take care of business,” Coffey said. “I had a great game, but it was all because of my teammates. I owe everything to them, especially the offensive line.”
Decatur finished the season at 7-4 after losing in the first round of the playoffs to Gadsden City, 35-28. The four losses came by a total of 21 points.
Coffey closed out his career with 28 touchdowns. He said the experience of playing for Decatur was more than just the touchdowns.
“Being a part of this program has made me who I am today,” Coffey said. “I wanted to come back to be a role model for these players just like the coaches were role models for me.”
