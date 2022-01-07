When Austin and Decatur meet on the basketball floor, it’s always a big game.
Round 2 of this season’s River City Rivalry at Decatur may be the biggest game of the season for both boys teams. Both teams will be trying to rebound from disappointing home losses in area contests on Tuesday.
Austin (11-6) lost to Bob Jones, 55-52, and has lost its last two games.
“We both come into this game with a sour taste in our mouths,” Austin coach Major Deacon said. “It’s big for us because we want to get back to playing like we did before the New Year.”
Decatur (10-11) lost to Hartselle, 64-48, and has lost four in a row.
“We’ve got to do a better job of defending our home floor,” Decatur coach Kori Walker said. “We didn’t do a good job of that Tuesday vs. Hartselle.”
It’s also a big night for the girls. Austin (3-15) and Decatur (7-11) are both suffering through rebuilding seasons complicated by injuries and illnesses. A victory for either team could build some much needed confidence.
This is the third meeting for the girls teams with Austin winning the first two, 46-41 at home and 46-31 in the Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic Classic played at Decatur on Dec. 28.
Despite the losses, both boys coaches have seen positives for their teams. Walker likes his team’s effort.
“We show a lot of fight in every game,” Walker said. “No matter what happens we keep on competing. There’s been no letdown.”
“A prime example is the game at Austin. We started out with a lot of jitters and got down 17 points twice. Still we managed to tie it at 50-50 in the fourth quarter.”
Austin won that first meeting, 63-52.
Decatur’s leaders on offense have been juniors Isaiah Slaughter and Jayden Brown. The Red Raiders have just two seniors on the roster with Chandler Brown and Stephen Mayfield.
Deacon has been impressed with his team’s defense and rebounding.
“This is a good group of kids that play well together,” Deacon said. “That’s why our defense is better and it helps a lot with rebounding.”
The Black Bears are led by the big three of seniors Jalen Orr and Eddie Mitchell along with junior Cam Collins. Orr averages 14.8 points a game. Collins is averaging 13 points.
Along with the positives, there are some negatives that both teams are trying to overcome.
“We’ve got to learn how to finish games,” Walker said. “Before the Hartselle game we had three losses that were all by single digits. Even against Hartselle we had the lead cut to six points early in the fourth quarter.”
Austin’s Deacon is looking for more consistent shooting from his Black Bears. In the loss at home Tuesday, Austin shot just 32 percent from the floor compared to 52 percent for Bob Jones.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well early against Bob Jones and fell behind big time,” Deacon said. “We battled back and got it close at the end. We just can’t let that happen again.”
Both teams will be back in area play next week. Austin hosts James Clemens on Tuesday. Decatur travels to Cullman on Tuesday and Hartselle on Friday.
