D211104 Fans players of the week

East Lawrence’s Cayden Rivers and Lawrence County’s Anna Clare Hutto were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Cayden Rivers, East Lawrence

Rivers rushed for 209 yards with three touchdowns and also converted a pair of 2-point runs in a 37-34 win over Sheffield last week. "Cayden has been a tremendous asset to our team," coach Sean Holt said. "We asked him to carry the load this week. I'm proud of him and glad he was able to finish his senior year with such a great game."

Girls

Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County

Hutto finished her three varsity seasons with 3,158 assists, 401 aces, 957 digs and 552 kills. "She had been dreaming of being (a) Lady Devil volleyball player since she could say 'bolleyball,’” coach and mom Robyn Hutto said. Anna Clare got “to play in three state tournaments, win area championships, never lost a county tournament and was part of my career wins 800, 900 and 1,000.”

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Priceville’s Elizabeth Cain and East Limestone’s Bryanna Johnson. Boys: Priceville’s Adam Taylor, Hubbard’s Keyondrick Cobb and Clements’ Jayden Gilbert.

