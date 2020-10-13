Every serve becomes more important. Each point has extra meaning.
It’s the beginning of the road to the volleyball state tournament in Birmingham.
Area tournaments begin today for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 6A. The area tournaments for Class 4A, 5A and 7A are Wednesday.
In the past, the top two teams from each area tournament advanced to the North Regional in Huntsville. This year, because of COVID-19 concerns, the Alabama High School Athletic Association has added a subregional round to the format for each class except 7A.
That means the top two teams from each area advance to subregional matches with the winners advancing to Huntsville. Area champions will host subregional matches. Area runners-up will travel.
Subregionals for 1A, 2A and 6A are Friday. Subregionals for 3A, 4A and 5A are Saturday.
The result is that each regional will have eight teams rather than 16. The hope is that it will cut down on the crowd and make social distancing easier.
The North Regional will be Oct. 21-23. The state tournament is Oct. 27-29 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
The latest Al.com volleyball ranking includes seven area teams. They are Hartselle at No. 3 in 6A, Athens No. 9 in 6A, East Limestone No. 6 in 5A, Priceville No. 7 in 4A, Danville No. 5 in 3A, Hatton No. 3 in 2A and Lindsay Lane No. 2 in 1A.
The area has sent four teams to the state tournament in each of the last two seasons. In 2018, it was East Limestone, Danville, Lindsay Lane and Athens Bible. In 2019, it was Lawrence County, Hartselle, Athens and Athens Bible.
The last area team to win a volleyball state championship was Danville, which took the Class 4A trophy in 2014.
