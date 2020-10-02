It’s a Friday in October, and that means at least half of the high school football teams in the state are riding buses somewhere for a game tonight.
Austin is one of those teams. The Black Bears (4-1, 2-1) travel to Huntsville to play Grissom (3-2, 2-1) in a Class 7A, Region 4 game at Milton Frank Stadium.
According to Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins, the four school buses load at 4:15 p.m. with departure as soon as possible.
Perkins, like most football coaches, is detail oriented with a plan and a schedule for everything. Any deviation from the plan is not good. Sometimes elements out of a coach’s control can disrupt the plan, like Friday afternoon traffic for an away game.
“We like to get to a stadium by 5:15 p.m.,” Perkins said. “Our first group goes to start warmups at 5:55.”
Because of COVID-19, some of the normal pre-game routine is different. In the past, Austin’s players waited to change into their uniforms after arriving at the visiting locker room.
“Now we got dressed (in uniforms) before we leave,” Perkins said. “The reason is to keep from having so many people in the locker room at the same time.”
This is Austin’s second road trip, with an open week in the middle that followed the trip to Sparkman on Sept. 18. Next week Austin is back at Milton Frank to play Huntsville in another region contest.
Austin’s next home game is Oct. 16 vs. Albertville. That will be five weeks since their last home game for the Black Bears.
Don’t fret for the Black Bears over all the road trips. After opening at Hartselle, Austin had three straight home games. It’s not like Austin will roll up a lot of miles on road trips this season. Four of the road trips are to neighboring Madison County.
It’s often the smaller schools in the area that have the biggest travel challenges. There are fewer smaller schools in north Alabama. The regions can stretch over many miles.
Class 2A Falkville visits Jackson County tonight for Class 2A, Region 7 game at Section. That’s 87 miles one way.
Falkville returns to Jackson County on Oct. 23 to play North Sand Mountain in a region game at Higdon. That’s 112 miles one way. It’s almost to the corner of the state where Georgia and Tennessee meet Alabama. Many people in the Higdon area set their clocks on Eastern Time.
“We’re going to treat it like a playoff game,” Falkville head coach Tyler Mitchell said. “That’s what it should feel like when you have to ride that far.”
The game could be for a region championship. Both teams are 5-0. North Sand Mountain is No. 7 in the state in Class 2A. Falkville (5-0) is No. 9.
R.A. Hubbard also knows about rolling up the miles during a football season. In 2018 and 2019, the Chiefs played in Class 1A, Region 7. All of its region rivals were spread out to the east.
The Chiefs opened that season with traditional rival Cherokee, which is 43 miles to the west from North Courtland. Cherokee is practically a hop, skip and jump to the Mississippi state line.
Later that season, R.A. Hubbard traveled east to Gaylesville for a region game. It’s a one-way trip of 132 miles. Gaylesville is practically a hop, skip and jump to the Georgia state line.
“That was just crazy,” R.A. Hubbard head coach Mac Hampton said. “No school should have to travel that far for a region game.”
Sometimes it’s not just the miles that can make a bus ride memorable. In both 2013 and 2014, Austin opened its season at Spain Park in Hoover. The team had two chartered buses for each trip.
The 2013 trip got off to a late start when one of the buses had to be replaced after it got to Austin because of faulty air conditioning.
“I thought we still had plenty of time, but we got stuck in Birmingham traffic,” Perkins said. “We didn’t get to Spain Park until like 6:10 and we still had to change into our uniforms.”
The trip to Spain Park in 2014 was even more memorable. When one of the buses exited the interstate at Valleydale Road, which is one of the busiest intersections in the Birmingham area, the brakes caught fire.
“The bus driver pulled over and we had to evacuate the bus,” Perkins. “Having to evacuate a bus on Valleydale Road at that time of the day on a Friday was not a fun experience.”
Neither trip had a happy outcome on the field. Austin lost both games. The 2013 game was a 23-14 loss. The 2014 game was a loss by the unusual score of 5-3.
“Trips like that you try to never think about again,” Perkins said.
