Priceville, Decatur Heritage and Tanner are left carrying the banner for the area in the state playoffs.
After 10 area teams advanced to the playoffs, seven saw their playoff experience limited to just one week.
Going forward the focus is on the three area teams still alive. Priceville, Decatur Heritage and Tanner each have interesting storylines this week. First off, all three have to travel this Friday.
Priceville goes just a relatively short distance across the Tennessee River to play at Madison Academy in perhaps the program’s biggest game ever. It’s a chance for the Bulldogs to show they should be viewed as one of the elite programs in North Alabama.
Decatur Heritage is trying to extend the career of head coach Steve Meek one more week. Meek has announced he’s retiring at the end of this season. The Eagles would like that end to come in the Class 1A state championship game. Traveling to Ragland will be a major test.
Tanner travels to Florence to face defending state champion Mars Hill. It wasn’t that many years ago when Tanner was the big dog in Class 2A. The two-time state champion was the team that opponents looked to avoid as long as possible in the playoffs. Now that team is Mars Hill.
In 2020, 12 area teams made the playoffs. Only Decatur Heritage and West Limestone advanced to the second round. West Limestone advanced to the third round before being eliminated by Gordo.
Will any of the remaining three teams advance to the third round?
The next level
In the NFL, Quez Watkins (Athens) was targeted three times and caught two passes for nine yards in Philadelphia's 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Eagles are 3-6.
In the college ranks, Reddy Steward (Austin) had nine tackles in Troy’s 31-24 win over South Alabama. Kannon Biggs (Athens) started at guard for the Trojans (5-4).
Keondre Swoopes (Hartselle) had six tackles in UAB’s 52-38 win over Louisiana Tech. The Blazers are 6-3.
Trentin Dupper (Decatur) passed for a touchdown and rushed for another in Centre’s 30-20 win over Sewanee. The Colonels are 7-2.
Asa Martin (Austin) had a one-yard rushing touchdown for Memphis (5-4) in the Tigers’ 28-25 win over SMU.
Reed Blankenship (West Limestone) had nine tackles in Middle Tennessee’s 48-21 loss to Western Kentucky. The Blue Raiders are 4-5.
