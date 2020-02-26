The Rocket City Trash Pandas will join the growing list of spectator sports offered by north Alabama when the team has its home opener on April 15.
Its venue will be Toyota Field, a $47 million baseball stadium off of Interstate 565 in Madison. The team will be the first minor league baseball team in north Alabama since the Huntsville Stars stopped playing at Joe Davis Stadium in 2014.
“We are putting all of our emphasis into the game day experience,” said Lindsey Knupp, vice president of marketing, promotions and entertainment for the Trash Pandas. “That’s what it’s all about with minor league baseball.”
The Trash Pandas are a part of the Los Angeles Angels’ farm system, competing in the Double-A Southern League. That league features the Birmingham Barons, the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Montgomery Biscuits.
The team is trying to become the face of north Alabama sports, adopting the name “Rocket City” instead of Huntsville or Madison to encompass other cities near Huntsville, including Decatur and Hartselle.
The stadium is a 20-minute drive from downtown Decatur, and about a 30-minute drive from Athens and Hartselle.
“We’ve had people getting mini (ticket) plans from people who live even 45 minutes away from the stadium,” Knupp said. “I think that fan base is there, and it’s spread out more than just our immediate Huntsville or Madison area.”
It is also trying to generate interest in the sport by using its stadium to host local high school baseball games before the season actually starts. The prep baseball season starts this month and lasts until May.
Austin, Decatur and Hartselle will all play series at Toyota Field before the Trash Pandas take over. Decatur will face Grissom on March 28.
Hartselle will play Bob Jones followed by a game between Austin and James Clemens on April 6. That date is the official opening of the stadium. Admission to the high school games will be $6.
“The high school games will give us the opportunity to showcase the different areas of the stadium,” Knupp said. “The fans can finally see those areas for the first time, get excited about them and come back for a Trash Pandas game.”
Single-game ticket prices will be $14 in advance for reserved seats. Those will increase to $16 the day of the game. Standing-room-only tickets will be $8.
The baseball team joins the Huntsville Havoc as pro sports teams in the Huntsville area. The Havoc are a part of the Southern Professional Hockey League. They play their games in the Von Braun Center in downtown Huntsville.
The Havoc continues their season through April 4 before the postseason starts. They are the defending SPHL champions. Havoc tickets can range from $9 to around $30 depending on the game and promotion.
Outside of professional teams, Calhoun Community College also fields softball and baseball programs as well as a men’s and women’s golf team. All four teams began their seasons earlier this month.
“We try to get fairly good support from the community,” Calhoun Athletic Director Nancy Keenum said. “Every year we want to step it up on the field. That’s the intent from day one.”
Keenum added that Calhoun makes connections with the Decatur community by hosting games for youth leagues and high school teams.
“We have family days on a Saturday where we try to invite the younger leagues to the games,” Keenum said. “Anytime we have someone who wants to bring their youth, middle school or high school teams to the game, we always ask them to come.”
Calhoun’s seasons will continue through May for all four teams. High school spectator sports, including baseball, softball and soccer, will also wrap up in May.
Then, the Trash Pandas will take center stage for the Summer. The Southern League’s schedule lasts until the first week of September.
