Six local boys basketball teams earned spots in next week’s subregional round of the state playoffs on Tuesday, picking up wins in area tournament play.
Decatur Heritage, Hatton, Athens, West Limestone, Elkmont and Tanner each won on Tuesday and will play for area championships later this week. Area tournament winners and runners-up advance to subregional play next week, with area winners hosting games and runners-up traveling.
Area tournament play continues through Saturday.
Class 7A, Area 8
Bob Jones girls 55, Austin 24: Maniya Dean scored a team-high nine points as Austin’s season came to an end with a tournament loss to host Bob Jones on Tuesday.
Lauryn Birt added six points for the Black Bears and Claire Wright scored four. Alana Obianozie scored a game-high 15 points for Bob Jones.
Class 6A, Area 15
Athens boys 48, Columbia 43: Athens picked up a close win on Tuesday to advance to face top-seeded Muscle Shoals for the area championship on Friday at Muscle Shoals.
Class 4A, Area 15
West Limestone boys 35, St. John Paul II 31: The Wildcats advance to face top-seeded Westminster Christian, a 78-35 winner over Randolph, in the tournament championship game on Friday.
Class 3A, Area 16
Elkmont boys 59, Clements 43: The Red Devils will face host Lauderdale County on Friday at 7 p.m. for the tournament championship.
Class 3A, Area 15
Phil Campbell boys 51, Danville 39: Danville’s season came to an end with a loss to Phil Campbell at Colbert County on Tuesday.
Class 2A, Area 16
Hatton boys advance: The Hornets defeated Lexington on Tuesday to advance to Thursday’s championship game against host Mars Hill.
Class 2A, Area 14
Whitesburg Christian boys 67, Lindsay Lane 51: Lindsay Lane’s season came to an end on Tuesday with a loss to second-seeded Whitesburg Christian at Tanner.
Whitesburg Christian will face Tanner, a winner over the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering, for the championship on Friday.
Class 2A, Area 13
Decatur Heritage boys 94, Falkville 84: Decatur Heritage advanced to Friday’s championship game with a high-scoring victory on Tuesday.
Isaiah Warnick led four Falkville players in double figures with 24 points, while Dawson Fowler added 19 points. Caden Burnett scored 16 for the Blue Devils and Cayden Butler had 10.
Decatur Heritage will meet top-seeded Holly Pond for the title.
