Six area basketball teams will travel for subregional play next week after wrapping up area tournament play with runner-up finishes on Friday.
Area tournament winners and runners-up advance to subregional play, with winners hosting subregional games and runners-up traveling. Winners of subregional games advance to regional play at Wallace State-Hanceville or Jacksonville State.
Boys teams from East Limestone, West Limestone, Elkmont, Tanner and Decatur Heritage finished as area tournament runners-up on Friday, as did the Athens girls.
--
Class 6A, Area 15
--
Muscle Shoals girls 46, Athens 36: The Golden Eagles fell to host Muscle Shoals in the tournament championship game on Friday.
--
Class 5A, Area 16
--
Madison Academy boys 70, East Limestone 56: East Limestone will travel for subregional play after falling in the area championship on Friday.
--
Class 4A, Area 15
--
Westminster Christian 75, West Limestone 30: Top-ranked Westminster Christian rolled past West Limestone to capture the area title on Friday.
Colin Patterson had a team-high 13 points for West Limestone, while Haven Helms added 10 points.
Chase McCarty (19), Kaden Richard (15), Eric Robinson (12) and Lawson Collier (10) each scored in double figures for Westminster Christian.
--
Class 3A, Area 16
Lauderdale County boys 69, Elkmont 44: Top-seeded Lauderdale County cruised to the area title with a win on Friday.
--
Class 2A, Area 16
--
Mars Hill boys 58, Hatton 50: Kahne Little led Hatton with a game-high 24 points in the tournament championship on Thursday.
LaMarcus Almon added 13 points for the Hornets. Hugh Hargett led Mars Hill with 17 points, while Connor Pigg and Cannon Pigg added 11 points each.
--
Class 2A, Area 14
Whitesburg Christian boys 66, Tanner 64: Whitesburg Christian held off top-seeded Tanner on Friday to earn the area title and home court advantage for subregional play.
--
Class 2A, Area 13
--
Holly Pond boys 54, Decatur Heritage 49: Decatur Heritage came up just short against top-seeded Holly Pond in the tournament title game on Friday.
Brady Wilson had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and 13 rebounds to lead Decatur Heritage. The Eagles led 39-34 after three quarters before being outscored 20-10 over the final eight minutes.
Bo Mitchell finished with nine points, four assists and three rebounds for Decatur Heritage. Kollin Brown had 21 points for Holly Pond.
--
Soccer
--
Hartselle boys 3, Elkmont 0: Owen Bennich, Luke Minnon and Eli Moore had one goal each for Hartselle in a win on Friday.
Quincy Cates had an assist for the Tigers, who continue play on Tuesday at home against Arab.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur girls sweep Florence: Abby Glover (6-0, 6-0), Anna Harbin (6-0, 6-0), Emma Tapscott (6-0, 6-0), Vivi Blakely (6-0, 6-0), Mattie Fite (6-1, 6-1) and Mary Bibb Pylant (6-2, 6-1) each picked up wins in singles play for the Red Raiders on Thursday.
Doubles teams of Glover-Harbin (6-0, 6-0), Tapscott-Blakely (6-0, 6-1) and Fite-Pylant (6-1, 6-0) won to help secure the sweep.
--
Soccer
--
Danville girls 2, Haleyville 0: Preslie Tinker scored both goals in the victory on Friday. The Hawks were coming off a 3-0 win over West Point earlier in the week. Layla Sherrill scored all three goals.
--
Haleyville boys 2, Danville 1: Ever Lopez scored the Danville goal in Friday’s match.
Both Danville teams will host West Limestone Tuesday starting with the girls at 5 p.m.
--
Wrestling
--
Decatur’s Oliver Howard takes sectional title: Decatur’s Oliver Howard led a group from the area to championships Saturday at the North Super Sectional in Birmingham.
Howard (22-0) kept his undefeated streak alive with the victory in the 160-pound division.
The top six in each weight group in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A and 1A-4A advance to next week’s state tournament in Huntsville at the Von Braun Center.
Other area wrestlers taking sectional championships were Hartselle’s Gage Roberts (126) and Jameson Falciani (182) along with Athens’ Will Anderson (138),
Taking runner-up honors were Hartselle’s Jackson Schutt (113) and Athens’s Gunner Birdsong (145).
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.