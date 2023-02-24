HARVEST — Morgan Stiles went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a triple and three RBIs as Athens picked up a 13-9 win over Class 7A Sparkman in high school softball on Thursday.
Haley Waggoner had four hits, including a homer, and five RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Cori Campbell added a home run, a double and one RBI. Carly Ennis had two hits and one RBI.
Campbell worked 3 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win for Athens, allowing one earned run on one hit with four strikeouts.
--
West Morgan 7, Danville 2: Abby Lindsey pitched a complete game to pick up the win for West Morgan on Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out 17.
Kylei Russell doubled, singled and drove in two runs to lead West Morgan offensively, while Karly Terry had a hit and two RBIs.
Adily Alberti and Hallie Watson had one RBI each for Danville.
--
Columbia 17, Decatur 14: Lizzie Kresch had three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs for Decatur in a high-scoring contest on Thursday.
Ashleigh Thomas tripled, singled and drove in two runs for the Red Raiders, while Lexi Tincknell and Alyssa Dothard added one hit and two RBIs each.
--
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 4, Hatton 0: Kailyn Quails singled to account for Hatton’s only hit in a game played Thursday. Bradyn Mitchell pitched four innings for the Hornets, allowing four runs on six hits with five strikeouts.
--
Fairhope 5, Hatton 0: Arlie Armstrong had a pair of singles for the Hornets. Lexi Kilpatrick had one hit and Brianna Oliver pitched five innings, allowing five runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
--
Fairhope 1, Hartselle 0: Brityan Godfrey and Katie Gillott had one hit each as Hartselle dropped a tight game on Thursday.
Sarah Bowling was solid in the circle for the Tigers, allowing just one run on six hits over five innings with a pair of strikeouts.
--
Hartselle 7, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 3: Kaelyn Jones tripled, singled and drove in two runs to lead Hartselle.
Brityan Godfrey had a hit and two RBIs, while Bratley Drake, Chloe Gray and Virginia Kate Hoyle added one RBI each. Blayne Godfrey pitched four innings for the win, allowing no runs on two hits with four strikeouts.
--
Spain Park 4, Austin 3: Kinsley Higdon and Kyra Taylor had one RBI each for Austin on Thursday.
Claire Wright, Lyndi Perkins and Patience Joshua had one hit each for the Black Bears, while Grace Lamb worked five innings in the circle, allowing two earned runs on four hits with a strikeout.
--
Buckhorn 6, Ardmore 2: Ellie Riley singled and drove in a run for Ardmore on Thursday.
AG King had one RBI for the Tigers, while Ashlyn Mullins added one hit. Katelyn Hastings led Buckhorn with three hits.
--
Baseball
--
West Morgan 21, Falkville 1: Matthew Jones tripled, singled twice and drove in five runs as West Morgan rolled past Falkville on Thursday.
Blake Suggs hit a grand slam for the Rebels, while Trenton Pittman and Gavin Walden added three RBIs each. Cole Wallace had two hits and one RBI.
Jones got the start and went four innings for West Morgan, allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts.
Caden Burnett, Kole Fitzgerald and Dawson Fowler had one hit each for Falkville.
--
Hatton 6, Addison 5: Hatton rallied from an early three-run deficit on Thursday to pick up a win.
Trailing 3-0 after three innings, Hatton scored four runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a 6-3 lead and held on for the victory.
Alex Brackin singled and drove in two runs for the Hornets, while Braden Stafford added a solo home run. Owen Brackin had one hit and one RBI. Alex Brackin pitched four innings of relief for the win, allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.
--
Brewer 11, Vinemont 0: Dylan Thomas tossed a complete game shutout for Brewer on Thursday, allowing just three hits over six innings while striking out eight.
Offensively, Thomas had two hits and four RBIs, while Logan Powers added a double and two RBIs. Hunter Knighten had a solo homer and Brayden Murphy and Cole Drinkard had two hits and one RBI each.
--
Westminster Christian 10, Lindsay Lane 2: Seth Mitchell and Trey Perkins had one hit each for Lindsay Lane on Thursday.
Max Morrison drove in one run for the Lions, who were outhit 9-2 on the day.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur Heritage falls to Whitesburg Christian: The Eagles dropped an area match at Point Mallard on Thursday, with the girls falling 7-2 and the boys losing 6-3.
Savanna Samuel (8-6) picked a win for the girls team in singles play, while Isabella Hodge and Murphy Founds picked up a 10-7 win in doubles play.
Michael Vandiver (8-1) and Willis Orr (8-2) each picked up singles wins for the boys and also combined to pick up a 10-7 win in doubles.
