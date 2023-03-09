ATHENS — Morgan Stiles homered twice, doubled and drove in three runs as Athens picked up a 15-0 win over Columbia in the first game of a high school softball doubleheader on Wednesday.
The Golden Eagles won the finale 16-0 to secure a sweep.
Payton Matherne had two hits and four RBIs for Athens in Game 1, while Gracie Ausley added a pair of hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Carly Ennis homered, singled and drove in a run and Cori Campbell had two hits and two RBIs.
Deann Motquin pitched two hitless innings for the win, striking out there while walking one.
Mya Clark homered, tripled, doubled and drove in four runs for Athens in the second game. Ennis and Kristin Kidd had two hits and two RBIs each, while Motquin added a double and two RBIs.
Campbell pitched three innings for the win, allowing one hit while striking out seven.
--
Hartselle 5, Mortimer Jordan 1: Blayne Godfrey homered, drove in a pair of runs and pitched three innings of relief to pick up the win for Hartselle on Wednesday.
Godfrey allowed just one hit in the circle, striking out nine of 10 batters faced. Sarah Bowling started the game and worked four innings, allowing one run on four hits with one strikeout.
Brityan Godfrey had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Katie Norgard added a solo home run.
--
Hewitt-Trussville 6, Austin 3: Kinsley Higdon singled and drove in a run for Austin on Wednesday.
Mikaylah Fuqua had one RBI for the Black Bears, while Claire Wright and Arden Breedlove added one hit each.
--
Baseball
--
Sparkman 6, Austin 4: Brooks Olinger doubled and drove in three runs for Austin on Wednesday.
Bryson Claiborne had two doubles and one RBI for the Black Bears, while Bryant Jones added a double.
--
Colbert Heights 8, East Lawrence 0: Coleman Garner and Peyton Knop had one hit each for East Lawrence on Wednesday.
Brycen Williams pitched four shutout innings to earn the win for Colbert Heights, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five.
--
Florence 15, Lawrence County 5: Eli Long doubled and drove in a run for Lawrence County against Class 7A Florence on Tuesday.
Levi Sanderson had a single and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Kaiden Wear, Wiley Bowling and Tripp Engle added one hit each. Travis Dutton drove in one run.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur splits with Muscle Shoals: The Decatur girls team swept Muscle Shoals 9-0 on Tuesday, while the boys fell to the Trojans 7-2 for a split on the day.
Abby Glover (6-0, 6-2), Anna Harbin (6-4, 6-3), Emma Tapscott (6-4, 6-3), Vivi Blakely (6-0, 6-1) Mattie Fite (6-1, 6-3) and Mary Bibb Pylant (6-3, 4-6, 11-9) each picked up singles wins for the girls teams. Pairs of Glover-Harbin (6-0, 6-0), Tapscott-Blakely (6-4, 6-2) and Fite-Pylant (6-0, 6-2) picked up wins in doubles to secure the sweep.
Brady Mann (6-1, 6-3) picked up a win in singles play for the boys and teamed with Sawyer Terry for a 7-5, 6-1 win in doubles play.
--
Soccer
--
Danville boys 5, JB Pennington 4 (PK): Kevin Castillo saved three penalty shot attempts as Danville picked up a shootout win on Tuesday.
Jim Lacy scored a pair of goals and Alexis Martinez added another as Danville played to a 3-3 tie after regulation. The teams added one goal each during extra time to force the shootout, which Danville won 3-2.
Castillo, Martinez and Carlos Soto each converted a penalty attempt in the shootout for Danville. Castillo finished the match with 18 saves.
--
Danville girls 6, JB Pennington 1: The Hawks, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A-3A, improved to 8-1 with a big area win on Tuesday.
Layla Sherrill had three goals and an assist to lead Danville, while Aaliyah Douglas and Anna Philpott added one goal each. Maddie Sherrill had a pair of assists and Elisabeth Hand recorded three saves in goal.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.