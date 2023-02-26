Ethan Wynn had a pair of hits and two RBIs as Austin picked up an 8-1 win over rival Decatur on Saturday in high school baseball.
Tied 1-1 after two innings, Austin exploded for five runs in the top of third and held Decatur scoreless the rest of the way to secure the win.
Cole Walker and Brooks Olinger had one hit and one RBI each for the Black Bears. Easton Palmer worked six innings for the win, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts. Olinger pitched a perfect seventh inning in relief.
Trey Ayers was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Decatur.
Gulf Shores 10, Hartselle 9: Gulf Shores scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to erase a 9-5 deficit and pick up a win on Saturday.
Hartselle led 9-5 after scoring six runs in the second and three in the third but couldn’t hold the lead down the stretch. Coleman Mizell had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers, while Eli Tidwell added a hit and two RBIs.
JoJo Williamson, Peyton Steele, Cade Miles and Brody Leathers had one hit and one RBI each for Hartselle.
Hartselle 8, Spanish Fort 6: Mizell homered, singled and drove in a run as Hartselle closed Saturday with a win.
Greyson Howard doubled and drove in two runs for the Tigers, while Lawson Williams added two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Cam Palahach had two hits.
Nic Chumley pitched seven innings for the win, allowing two earned runs while striking out five.
Ardmore 4, Westminster Christian 3: Eli Clark hit a two-run, walk-off home run to propel Ardmore to victory on Saturday.
Cole Calder had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Tigers, while Keaton Johns added a pair of hits. Clark pitched two innings of relief for the win, allowing just two hits with a strikeout.
Colbert Heights 8, Hatton 2: Joshua Merrell tripled for Hatton in a game played Saturday.
Bryson Jeffreys, Micah Harville, Will Steadman, Parker Huff and Nate Latham added one single each for the Hornets.
Avery Hood led Colbert Heights with two hits and two RBIs.
Madison County 3, West Limestone 2: Landon Navas went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI for West Limestone on Saturday.
Colin Patterson had a pair of hits for the Wildcats, while Ian Burroughs added one RBI.
Falkville 8, Meek 8: Denver Comstock doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Falkville on Friday.
Dawson Fowler had a single and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Caden Burnett added three hits. Kole Fitzgerald and Lawson Tew had one hit each.
Softball
Priceville 4, Lexington 0: Elizabeth Murphy tossed a no-hitter for Priceville on Saturday, allowing just one walk over four innings while striking out five.
Madison Lafountain, Darby Thigpen and Allie Denson had one RBI each for the Bulldogs.
Priceville 4, Decatur Heritage 0: Maddie Black pitched a one-hit shutout for Priceville on Saturday, striking out 11 over five innings of work.
Black also homered, singled and drove in a run for the Bulldogs, while Bentley Black added a hit and two RBIs. Denson tripled and doubled.
Madison Academy 6, Priceville 0: Thigpen singled to account for Priceville’s only hit on Saturday.
Priceville 13, Falkville 1: Kirsten Segars had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Priceville on Saturday.
Maddie Black had a single and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Denson added three hits and one RBI. Kelsey Green pitched two innings for the win, allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts.
Priceville 10, Madison Academy 2: Denson homered, singled twice and drove in a pair of runs for Priceville on Saturday.
Thigpen had two singles and three RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Segars added a pair of hits and one RBI. Green pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three.
Pell City 3, West Morgan 2: Pell City scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to erase a 2-0 West Morgan lead and pick up a win at the Patriot Classic in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
Kylei Russell had a pair of hits for the Rebels, while Karly Terry added a single. Abby Lindsey pitched three innings for West Morgan, allowing one earned run with six strikeouts.
Tuscaloosa County 1, Hartselle 0: Chloe Gray had a single as Hartselle dropped a close contest at the Patriot Classic on Saturday.
Blayne Godfrey pitched five innings for the Tigers, allowing one run on four hits while striking out 10.
Westminster Christian 5, Danville 1: Hallie Watson doubled and drove in a run for Danville on Saturday.
Isabella Guest doubled for the Hawks, while Hanah Tillman and McKinley McCaghren added one hit each.
Danville 7, Arab 2: Kirstyn Robinson had a pair of hits and two RBIs to lead Danville on Saturday.
Emily Lacy had two hits and one RBI for the Hawks, while Guest, McCaghren and Addison Borden had one hit and one RBI each. Tillman had two hits and pitched three innings to earn the win.
West Morgan 3, Vestavia Hills 0: Abby Lindsey tossed a perfect game for West Morgan on Friday, striking out 12 of 15 batters faced, in a win over Vestavia Hills at the Patriot Classic at Hillcrest High in Tuscaloosa.
Lindsey threw 54 of 79 pitches for strikes, including 10 first-pitch strikes, and recorded three fly outs.
Samantha Wallace had an RBI for West Morgan.
Russellville 8, West Morgan 1: Lindsey singled and drove in a run in West Morgan’s first game at the Patriot Classic on Friday. Karly Terry added one hit.
Hatton 1, Tuscaloosa County 0: Brianna Oliver pitched a complete-game shutout for the Hornets at the Patriot Classic on Friday, allowing four hits over five innings with three strikeouts.
Oliver added a pair of hits at the plate, while Bradyn Mitchell had one hit and one run scored.
Spain Park 3, Hatton 0: Arlie Rae Armstrong and Marlie Hood had one hit each for Hatton against Class 7A Spain Park on Friday.
Mitchell worked three innings in the circle, allowing two runs on three hits with five strikeouts. Katie Flannery had two solo home runs for Spain Park.
Spain Park 2, Hartselle 1: Katie Norgard singled and drove in a run for Hartselle at the Patriot Classic on Friday.
Kaelyn Jones had a pair of hits for the Tigers, while Blayne Godfrey pitched five innings with nine strikeouts.
Soccer
Decatur girls 3, Austin 1: Yoshari Chavez, Carrigan Collins and Hope Bouchillon scored one goal each in a win over rival Austin on Friday.
Kacey Powell was in goal for the Red Raiders in the win. Decatur continues play on Thursday at home against Hartselle.
Danville girls 6, Geraldine 1: Layla Sherrill scored three goals and assisted on another as Danville picked up an area win on Tuesday.
Maddie Sherrill had a pair of goals and one assist, while Josie Bailey added one goal and two assists. Preslie Tinker had one assist.
Tennis
Decatur Heritage tops Athens Bible: The Eagles (2-1) girls team defeated Athens Bible School 7-2 on Friday in an area match played at Point Mallard.
Sasha Suggs (8-5), Murphy Founds (8-5), Isabella Hodge (8-4), Savannah Samuel (8-1) and Mia Rossouw (8-2) each picked up singles win for the Eagles. Pairs of Founds-Hodge (8-4) and Samuel-Rossouw (8-3) picked up wins in doubles to secure the victory.
