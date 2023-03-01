Mikaylah Fuqua homered, singled twice and drove in four runs as Austin picked up a 9-3 win over Cullman in high school softball on Tuesday.
Claire Wright had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Black Bears, while Arden Breedlove added a double and two RBIs.
Callie Lang pitched 2 1/3 innings to earn the win, allowing one run on two hits. Sydra Pendleton pitched the final 4 2/3 innings to close out the game, allowing two runs on three hits with five strikeouts.
West Morgan 6, Russellville 1: Abby Lindsey pitched a complete game and drove in a pair of runs at the plate to lead West Morgan on Tuesday.
Lindsey worked seven innings in the circle, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts. Kylie Russell had two RBIs for the Rebels.
Hatton 10, East Lawrence 0: Bradyn Mitchell pitched six shutout innings, allowing just one hit with nine strikeouts, to earn the win for Hatton on Tuesday.
Kailyn Quails went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Hatton offense, while Mallie Yarbrough added a home run and two RBIs. Mitchell also homered and scored two runs.
Hartselle 6, Huntsville 1: Chloe Gray doubled and drove in two runs for Hartselle on Tuesday.
Blayne Godfrey tossed a complete game for the win, allowing one run on two hits over seven innings. She had 11 strikeouts and issued just one walk.
Brantley Drake and Katie Norgard had one hit and one RBI each for the Tigers, while Katie Gillott added two hits.
West Point 8, Danville 7: McKinley McCaghren had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and five RBIs for Danville on Tuesday.
Hanah Tillman had three hits and one RBI for the Hawks, while Hallie Watson added one hit and one RBI.
Baseball
Decatur Heritage 19, Sheffield 4: Bryant Sparkman went 4-for-4 with two home runs, one double and five RBIs in a blowout win for Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
Bo Solley doubled and drove in four runs for the Eagles, while Harrison Hardy added two hits and three RBIs. Jasper Miller doubled and drove in two runs.
Bo Mitchell pitched two hitless innings for the win, striking out four with three walks.
Hatton 11, East Lawrence 7: Alex Brackin had a hit and two RBIs in a high-scoring win for Hatton on Tuesday.
Parker Huff, Bryson Jeffreys and Nath Latham had one hit and one RBI each for the Hornets, while Braden Stafford added two singles. Huff pitched four innings for the win, striking out six.
Carson Posey had a double and two RBIs for East Lawrence, while Peyton Knop and Barrett Hill had two hits and one RBI each.
Brewer 12, Danville 2: Dylan Thomas had two hits, including a double, and four RBIs for Brewer on Tuesday.
Hunter Knighten tripled, singled twice and drove in two runs, while Brayden Murphy and Logan Powers added two hits and two RBIs each. Kade George drove in two runs. Murphy pitched five innings for the win, allowing one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts.
Wes Sigala had two hits for Danville and Kade Taylor had a double.
East Limestone 12, Austin 9: Kamen Gilchrist led East Limestone with three hits, including a double, and two RBIs on Tuesday.
Gunnar Lambruschi, Logan Wales and Jordan Brooks had two hits and one RBI each for the Indians, while Roman Schrimsher and Ian Browning added one hit and two RBIs each.
Wales pitched 3 1/3 innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.
Tyler Eady singled and drove in two runs for Austin, while Brooks Olinger and Bryson Claiborne added two hits and one RBI each.
West Limestone 9, Lindsay Lane 8: Ian Burroughs tripled and drove in a pair of runs for West Limestone on Tuesday.
Cooper Phillips had four hits for the Wildcats and Jaron Meredith had three hits and one RBI. Dawson Downs pitched 2/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing one hit with one strikeout.
Ray Anderson led Lindsay Lane with two hits and three RBIs. Max Morrison had three hits and one RBI for the Lions and Seth Mitchell had a pair of hits and one RBI.
Addison 13, West Morgan 2: Harrison Johnson and Trenton Pittman had one RBI each for West Morgan on Tuesday.
Aiden Kirby, Cole Wallace and Matthew Jones had one hit each for the Rebels.
Florence 1, Lawrence County 0: Maddox Denham pitched six strong innings for Lawrence County on Tuesday, allowing one unearned run on six hits while striking out three.
Denham, Eli Long, Cooper Wilkerson and Levi Sanderson had one hit each for the Red Devils.
Lauderdale County 5, Ardmore 3: Seth Frame had a pair of hits and two RBIs for Ardmore on Tuesday.
Carter Smith singled and drove in a run for the Tigers, while Noah Stafford added two hits.
Soccer
West Morgan girls 8, Haleyville 1: Brandy Hernandez scored four goals and added an assist in a big area win for West Morgan on Tuesday.
Madison Parker had two goals and an assist for the Rebels, while Ana Segura added one assist.
West Morgan (2-3, 2-0 in Class 4A, Area 7) continues play on Thursday against Danville at Jack Allen.
