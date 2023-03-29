Bryson Claiborne and Garrett Hale combined for six hits and six RBIs as Austin picked up an 11-4 win over Grissom in high school baseball on Tuesday.
Claiborne and Hale had a double, two singles and three RBIs each for the Black Bears, while Mac Etheredge and Cole Walker added two hits and two RBIs each. Ethan Wynn singled twice and drove in one run.
Brooks Olinger worked all seven innings on the mound to pick up the win, allowing one earned run.
--
Priceville 12, West Morgan 3: Zack Chaney and Xander Gaines had two hits and one RBI each in a big win for Priceville on Tuesday.
Thomas Kerby homered and drove in a pair of runs for the Bulldogs, while Jackson Prickett and Wes Walker added a hit and two RBIs each. JoJo Garrison pitched seven innings for the win, striking out 13.
Levi Borden had a hit and two RBIs for West Morgan.
--
Elkmont 6, Cedar Bluff 2: Corder Hobbs went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Elkmont on Tuesday.
Curtis Hobbs had a hit and two RBIs for the Red Devils and JP Pendergrass pitched three innings for the win, giving up one unearned run on one hit with three strikeouts.
--
Athens Bible School 14, Cedar Bluff 2: Ben Leopard had three hits and drove in five runs in a big win for Athens Bible on Tuesday.
AJ Bradford doubled and drove in three runs for the Trojans, while Ethan Johnson and Chandler James added two hits and one RBI each. Luke Murrell had three hits.
Walker Brand pitched five innings to pick up the win, giving up two runs on three hits with four strikeouts.
--
Elkmont 7, Athens Bible School 2: Jack Thomas pitched 4 1/3 solid innings to lead Elkmont on Tuesday, giving up one earned run on three hits with a pair of strikeouts.
Corder Hobbs and Bryson Miller had one RBI each for the Red Devils, while Jake Guthrie added a triple.
Murrell, James and Brayden Suggs had one hit each for Athens Bible.
--
Danville 6, Addison 4: Reece Cowart homered and drove in a pair of runs for Danville on Tuesday.
Jackson Randolph had two hits, including a home run, and one RBI for the Hawks, while Gage Taylor added one hit and one RBI. Kason Jeffreys drove in one run and Ben Capps pitched four innings of relief to earn the win.
--
Albertville 6, Decatur 5: Trey Greenwell had two hits and one RBI for Decatur on Tuesday.
Tylik Moore had three hits for the Red Raiders and Ellis Dickman had a pair of singles. Trey Ayers and Put Webster had one RBI each.
--
Whitesburg Christian 3, Falkville 1: Kole Fitzgerald singled and drove in one run for Falkville on Tuesday.
Caden Burnett had three singles for the Blue Devils, while Lawson Tew added a pair of hits, including a double.
--
Softball
--
Austin 6, Bob Jones 5: Arden Breedlove went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs for Austin on Tuesday.
Kinsley Higdon had two hits for the Black Bears, while Claire Wright drove in one run. Callie Lang pitched seven innings for the win, striking out one.
--
Athens 11, Rockvale (Tenn.) 3: Morgan Stiles homered, tripled, singled and drove in two runs to lead Athens in Gulf Shores on Tuesday.
Mya Clark doubled and drove in two runs for the Golden Eagles, while Caitlyn Tedford added three hits, including a triple and one RBI. Cori Campbell pitched five innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits with three strikeouts.
--
Athens 6, William Mason (Ohio) 5: Clark and Haley Waggoner had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI each for Athens.
Stiles added a solo homer run for the Golden Eagles and Tedford Abigail Tucker added one hit and one RBI each. Clark worked all six innings in the circle for the win, striking out four.
--
West Limestone 16, Bloomington Central Catholic (Ill.) 1: Audrey Jernigan had two hits and four RBIs in a big win for West Limestone in Gulf Shores on Tuesday.
Bella Birdsong had two hits and three RBIs for the Wildcats, while Lilly Bethune and Ella Yarbrough added two hits and two RBIs each. Katie Lyn Kyle pitched four innings for the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out six.
--
West Limestone 11, Highland (Ind.) 5: Lilly Bethune went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs to lead West Limestone in its second game on Tuesday.
Aubrey Bethune had two doubles and one RBI for the Wildcats, while Birdsong, Addie Wallace and Lilee Legg added one hit and two RBIs each. JuliAnn Kyle pitched six innings for the win with five strikeouts.
--
Ardmore 6, Oswego East (Ill.) 4: AG King finished a double short of the cycle for Ardmore in Gulf Shores on Tuesday.
King drove in three runs for the Tigers, while Makena Hall and Ellie Riley added one hit and one RBI each. Brenley Dempsey pitched two innings of relief for the win, allowing just one hit with one strikeout.
--
Siegel (Tenn.) 8, Ardmore 0: Siegel’s Mackenzie Ventura, one of the top-rated freshman players in the country, tossed a perfect game against Ardmore on Tuesday, striking out 16 of the 18 batters she faced.
--
Ardmore 9, Mount Juliet (Tenn.) 6: Aynslee Malone had a hit and two RBIs for Ardmore.
Harlee Rich, Ella Singletary and Riley added one hit and one RBI each for the Tigers. Singletary worked five innings in the circle for the win, striking out six.
--
Brooks 8, Brewer 4: Abby Summerford went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Brewer on Tuesday.
Keylyn Stapler had two hits for the Patriots, while Bronwyn Borden, Ava Walls and Alisha Knighten added one hit each.
--
Danville 10, Falkville 0: Hanah Tillman tossed a three-hit shutout for Danville on Tuesday, striking out 11 over five innings to earn the win.
Kirstyn Robinson had one hit and three RBIs for Danville and McKinley McCaghren had two hits and one RBI. Tillman, Adily Alberti and Hallie Watson had one RBI each.
Kaitlyn Carrington, Melody Sims and Emilee Pace had one hit each for Falkville.
--
Elkmont 5, Russellville 1: Savannah Williams hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to propel Elkmont past Russellville on Tuesday.
Emaleigh Sims had three hits and one RBI for the Red Devils and Abbie Broadway had one hit and one RBI. Broadway pitched seven innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts.
--
Addison 13, Decatur Heritage 3: Bri Tyson led Decatur Heritage with two hits and one RBI on Tuesday.
Sarah Burchell and Allie Tidwell had two hits each for the Eagles, while Aliyuh Jones and Lenox Scott added one hit and one RBI each.
