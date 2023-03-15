SOMERVILLE — Chase Smith doubled, singled and drove in two runs as Brewer picked up a 14-3 win over Brindlee Mountain in high school baseball on Tuesday.
Justin Brooks had two RBIs for the Patriots, while Logan Powers added three hits. Lane Owen pitched all six innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out 10.
--
Lindsay Lane 7, Hatton 0: Ray Anderson was dominant on the mound for Lindsay Lane on Tuesday, allowing just one hit over seven innings while striking out 19.
Jackson Carter had two hits and two RBIs for the Lions, while Trey Perkins added a pair of hits and one RBI. Max Morrison had two hits.
Owen Brackin had one hit for Hatton.
--
West Limestone 14, Wilson 4: Dawson Downs and Owen Lauderdale had two RBIs each for West Limestone on Tuesday.
Aidan Smith and Keegan Laxson had two hits and one RBI each for the Wildcats and Colin Patterson had three hits. Landon Navas worked one inning of relief for the win.
--
Athens Bible School 14, Addison 0: Cana Vining pitched five shutout innings for Athens Bible on Tuesday, giving up just two hits while striking out nine.
Destiny Burns had two hits and four RBIs for the Trojans, while Ann Tyler Pressnell added two hits and three RBIs. Ragan Hamm added three hits and one RBI.
--
Priceville 12, Haleyville 5: Zack Chaney went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead Priceville on Tuesday.
JoJo Garrison had a hit and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Brayden Burney added three hits and one RBI. Thomas Kerby had two hits and one RBI. Garrison pitched six innings for the win, surrendering three earned runs with six strikeouts.
--
Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) 5, Decatur Heritage 1: Bo Solley had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI as Decatur Heritage dropped a game in Gulf Shores on Tuesday.
Bo Mitchell tripled for the Eagles and Harrison Hardy added a single. Hunter High drove in a pair of runs to lead Lipscomb.
--
Jenks (Okla.) 13, Austin 1: Brooks Olinger singled and drove in a run for Austin in Gulf Shores on Tuesday.
Cole Walker added one hit for the Black Bears. Blake Lamb led Jenks with two hits and three RBIs.
--
Metro Christian Academy (Okla.) 11, Austin 2: Easton Palmer had one RBI for Austin. Cole Walker went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles for the Black Bears.
--
Athens Bible School 12, Mae Jemison 1: Luke McElyea pitched three strong innings to earn the win for Athens Bible on Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out six.
Brayden Suggs had two hits and two RBIs for the Trojans, while McElyea and Patrick Johnson added one hit and one RBI each.
--
Colbert Heights 12, Clements 1: Jacob Peoples drove in the lone Clements run on Tuesday.
Brady Moore and Austin Craig had one hit each for the Colts.
--
Lauderdale County 6, Ardmore 3: Cole Calder had a pair of hits and two RBIs for Ardmore on Tuesday.
Keaton Johns added a pair of hits for the Tigers. Seth Frame got the start and worked four innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with four strikeouts.
--
Colbert County 7, West Morgan 2: Gavin Walden had a pair of hits for West Morgan on Tuesday.
Braylon Peebles tripled and drive in two runs to lead Colbert County.
--
Softball
--
Austin 11, Mooreville (Miss.) 1: Maddie Jones homered, singled and drove in three runs as Austin picked up a win in Gulf Shores on Tuesday.
Lyndi Perkins had a hit and three RBIs for the Black Bears, while Kyra Taylor and Arden Breedlove added two hits and two RBIs each. Callie Lang pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts.
--
Independence (Tenn.) 11, Austin 9: Jones had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for Austin.
Taylor homered and drove in three runs for the Black Bears, while Claire Wright added three hits and two RBIs. Perkins singled twice and drove in one run.
--
Centennial (Tenn.) 3, Danville 2: Centennial’s Makayla Cox delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn her team a win in Gulf Shores on Tuesday.
Adily Alberti homered and drove in two runs for Danville, while Kirstyn Robinson added three hits.
--
Pine Grove (Miss.) 13, Danville 1: Isabella Guest singled and drove in a run for Danville.
Robinson and Hallie Watson added one hit each for the Hawks.
--
Nashville Christian 7, Decatur Heritage 3: Marissa Adams and Allie Tidwell had one hit and one RBI each for Decatur Heritage in a game played in Gulf Shores on Tuesday. Ella Olive had one single for the Eagles.
--
Athens 13, Maryville (Tenn.) 1: Mya Clark homered and drove in a pair of runs for Athens on Tuesday.
Haley Waggoner and Abby Tucker had one hit and two RBIs each for the Golden Eagles, while Payton Matherne added three doubles and one RBI. Morgan Stiles singled twice and drove in one run.
Clark pitched three innings for the win, allowing no runs on one hit with five strikeouts.
--
Sparkman 5, Ardmore 4: Sara Sanders went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs for Ardmore on Tuesday.
Ella Singletary had a pair of hits and one RBI for the Tigers and pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts.
--
Brewer 11, East Limestone 2: Breia Rusk and Marlee Jones each went 4-for-4 with two RBIs as Brewer picked up a big win on Tuesday.
Keylyn Stapler had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for the Patriots and Ava Walls had a singled and two RBIs. Bronwyn Borden pitched a complete game to earn the win, allowing two runs on seven hits with 13 strikeouts.
--
West Morgan 5, Hatton 3: Abby Lindsey had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI for West Morgan on Tuesday.
Kylei Russell had a hit and two RBIs for the Rebels and Lindsey pitched seven innings for the win, allowing three runs while striking out 11.
Marlie Hood homered and drove in two runs for Hatton.
--
Hartselle 5, Muscle Shoals 1: Katie Gillott led Hartselle with a homer and two RBIs on Tuesday.
Kaelyn Jones had four hits and one RBI for the Tigers and Brooklyn Stiles added two hits and two RBIs.
Blayne Godfrey worked seven innings for the win, giving up a run on five hits with 11 strikeouts.
--
Soccer
--
Hartselle boys 3, Athens 0: Owen Bennich scored a pair of goals as Hartselle picked up a win over Athens on Monday.
Jack Adams added a goal for the Tigers, while Nick Vaughn recorded the shutout in goal.
Hartselle (8-2-2) continues play on Thursday at East Limestone.
--
West Morgan girls 10, Haleyville 0: Madison Parker scored four goals to lead West Morgan on Tuesday.
Brandy Hernandez had two goals and three assists for the Rebels and Alexandra Rodriguez had one goal and two assists.
West Morgan continues play on Thursday at Jack Allen against Mars Hill.
