WALNUT GROVE — Bo Mitchell knocked down seven 3-pointers, scoring a game-high 25 points, as Decatur Heritage rolled past West End 80-38 in boys basketball Thursday.
The game was never in doubt, as Decatur Heritage raced out to a 21-2 lead after one quarter and pushed the advantage to 49-13 at halftime.
Bo Solley had 13 points for the Eagles, while Nash Thomas added 12 points. Hayden Page scored 11.
Decatur Heritage (14-9) continues play today at Class 4A No. 1 Westminster Christian.
Falkville boys 62, St. Bernard 30: Dawson Fowler led Falkville with 13 points on Thursday.
Cayden Butler had nine points for the Blue Devils, while Caden Burnett added eight points.
West Morgan girls 56, Randolph 41: Ansley Terry scored a team-high 18 points as West Morgan used a big second half to pick up a road win on Thursday.
Tied 25-25 at halftime, West Morgan outscored Randolph 31-16 over the final two quarters to secure the victory. Haniyah Standridge added 15 points for the Rebels (13-10), and Brandy Hernandez scored 10.
Randolph was led by Madison Deorio’s 18 points. Ashlyn Hafley scored 14.
East Limestone girls 68, Buckhorn 51: Taylor Farrar turned in a dominant double-double performance to lead East Limestone on Thursday, finishing with 31 points and 16 rebounds.
Shauna Fletcher had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Indians, while Niya Witherspoon and Tyjah Duncan added eight points each.
Clements girls 48, West Limestone 42: Leah Childress poured in a game-high 25 points, including six 3-pointers, as Clements picked up a win on Thursday.
Taylor Farrar added 11 points for the Colts, who led 25-23 at the half.
Raelee Campbell led West Limestone (16-10) with 14 points, while Kamey Kennemer added 13. Addie Wallace scored nine.
Brewer girls 66, Brindlee Mountain 42: Jacey Atkinson led three Brewer players in double figures with a game-high 21 points on Thursday.
Lilly Yancey added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Patriots (5-15), who trailed 29-24 at halftime. Madisyn Freeman scored 11.
Autumn Abernathy (13) and Karli Westbrook (11) each scored in double figures for Brindlee Mountain.
Falkville girls 42, St. Bernard 32: Ellie Cate Hill had 17 points, five steals and four rebounds for Falkville on Thursday.
Abbey Grace Tomlin added nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Blue Devils and Kenya Roberson had eight points and seven rebounds.
Ella Davis led St. Bernard with 13 points, and Rowan Hines added 12 points.
