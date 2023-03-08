HUNTSVILLE — A trio of firsts helped Decatur Heritage in a big way on Tuesday as the Eagles picked up a 14-13 comeback win over St. John Paul II in high school softball.
Sarah Burchell, Aliyuh Jones and Bri Tyson each hit their first career home runs as the Eagles erased an 11-3 deficit to earn the victory.
Burchell finished with four hits and five RBIs for Decatur Heritage, while Ella Olive added five hits and one RBI. Carlie Cagle had three hits and two RBIs. Tyson finished with three hits.
Marissa Adams pitched five innings of relief to earn the win, allowing two earned runs while striking out five.
--
Hatton 3, Lauderdale County 0: Bradyn Mitchell tossed a complete game shutout for Hatton on Tuesday, allowing five hits over seven innings while striking out six.
Arlie Armstrong singled and drove in a run for the Hornets, while Mallie Yarbrough, Kailyn Quails and AK Potter added one hit each.
--
West Morgan 10, Russellville 7: Chasity Rikard went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs for West Morgan on Tuesday.
Karly Terry had four hits and scored three runs, while Abby Lindsey added a solo homer. Jonie Weems had one hit and one RBI. Rikard pitched three innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits.
--
Danville 20, Brindlee Mountain 1: McKinley McCaghren went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs to lead Danville on Tuesday.
Aubrey Reed had two hits and four RBIs for the Hawks, while Adily Alberti added three hits and three RBIs. Isabella Guest had three hits and a pair of RBIs and Addison Borden drove in two runs.
McCaghren pitched three innings for the win, allowing one unearned run while striking out eight.
--
Lawrence County 11, Ardmore 10: McKenzie Hyche and AB McKay had two hits and two RBIs each for Lawrence County on Tuesday.
Bella Cross drove in a pair of runs for the Red Devils and Hyche pitched two innings for hitless relief for the win, striking out four while walking one.
Sydney Sanders had three hits and two RBIs for Ardmore, while Ashlyn Mullins added two RBIs. Sara Sanders had four hits and one RBI.
--
Athens 12, Hazel Green 1: Payton Matherne had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs in a big win for Athens on Tuesday.
Haley Waggoner and Mya Clark had a homer and four RBIs each for the Golden Eagles, while Morgan Stiles and Caitlyn Tedford added two hits each.
Clark pitched six innings to earn the win, allowing one run while striking out four.
--
Priceville 12, Hanceville 0: Kelsey Green went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs for Priceville on Tuesday.
Darby Thigpen had three hits and one RBI for the Bulldogs, while Bentley Black and Katee King added one hit and two RBIs each.
Elizabeth Murphy tossed five scoreless innings for the win, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out 10.
--
West Limestone 12, Elkmont 0: Katie Lyn Kyle turned in a dominating pitching performance for West Limestone on Tuesday, allowing just one hit over five innings while striking out 12.
Addie Wallace homered, doubled and drove in four runs for the Wildcats, while Lilly Bethune tripled and drove in three runs. JuliAnn Kyle had three hits and one RBI.
--
Muscle Shoals 1, Brewer 0: Marlee Jones had two singles for Brewer on Tuesday.
Breia Rusk and Riley Miller added one hit each for the Patriots. Bronwyn Borden pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts.
--
Baseball
--
Hatton 13, Clements 13: Bryson Jeffreys and Braden Stafford had two hits and two RBIs each for Hatton on Tuesday.
Will Steadman had three hits and one RBI for the Hornets, while Micah Harville added a pair of doubles and one RBI. Alex Brackin had three hits and Joshua Merrell tripled and drove in two runs.
Jeffreys worked 3 1/3 innings for the win, allowing three runs on three hits with three strikeouts.
Austin Craig doubled and drove in one for Athens. Mason Butler and Brandon Atkins had one RBI each.
--
Decatur Heritage 11-4, Tharptown 0-2: Bo Solley and Paxton Tarver combined to pitch a two-hit shutout for Decatur Heritage in game one on Tuesday.
Solley got the start, working three innings to pick up the win. He allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four. Tarver pitched the final two innings, giving up a pair of walks with three strikeouts.
Tarver had two hits and two RBIs for the DHCA offense, while Solley and Aiden Waldrep added two hits and one RBI each. Jasper Miller doubled and drove in two runs.
Bo Mitchell had three hits to lead DHCA in the finale. He also pitched four innings to earn the win, allowing one hit with 10 strikeouts.
--
Priceville 14, Fairview 4: Thomas Kerby homered twice and drove in five runs for Priceville on Tuesday.
Zack Chaney had a pair of hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for the Bulldogs, while JoJo Garrison and Ty Parker added two hits and two RBIs each.
Jackson Prickett pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts.
--
Huntsville 2, Decatur 1: Greyson Stricklin doubled and drove in one run for Decatur against Class 7A Huntsville on Tuesday.
Put Webster had a pair of hits, including a double, for the Red Raiders and Trey Ayers had a single.
--
Brooks 2, Ardmore 1: Three Brooks pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter on Tuesday.
Seth Frame drew a walk and came around to score to account for Ardmore’s lone run.
--
Soccer
--
West Morgan girls 7, West Limestone 1: Brandy Hernandez scored four goals as West Morgan picked up a big win on Tuesday.
Madison Parker had a pair of goals and three assists for the Rebels, while Alexandra Rodriguez added one goal.
West Morgan (4-3, 3-0 in Class 4A Area 7) continues play on Monday at Priceville.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.