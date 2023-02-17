HUNTSVILLE — Decatur’s Oliver Howard will wrestle for a state championship, and an undefeated season, on Saturday after advancing through the first day of the AHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Von Braun Center on Thursday.
Oliver entered the day at 22-0 for the season before defeating Hazel Green’s Agustin Hernandez-Maldonado in the 160-pound quarterfinals. Oliver, who finished runner-up in the division last year, will wrestle Spanish Fort’s James McFadden in one semifinal on Saturday.
Oliver will be joined by nine other area wrestlers in Saturday’s semifinal round. Jacob Doshier, Gage Roberts, Lincoln Bryant, Payton Roberts and Jameson Falciani will represent Hartselle on Saturday, while Athens will be represented by Lakin Poff, Will Anderson, Austin Campbell and Gunner Birdsong.
Championship matches in all classifications are scheduled for Saturday. Class 1A-4A, Class 6A and Class 7A action began Thursday. Class 5A matches will begin today.
Hartselle’s Gage Ownby and Athens’ Isaiah Unger also competed in the Class 6A 160-pound division, with Ownby falling to Hernandez-Maldonado in the opening round and Unger falling to McFadden in the quarterfinals.
Doshier and Poff each scored a pair of wins in the Class 6A 106-pound tournament to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. Doshier collected wins over Braden Gress (Spanish Fort) and Crue Powe (Gardendale), while Poff was victorious over Pedro Miguel (Fort Payne) and Wyatt Chavez (Mountain Brook). Doshier and Poff would face off in the state championship match should they both win on Saturday.
Roberts defeated Steve Shelton (Clay-Chalkville) and Mortimer Jordan’s Aiden Morris to advance to the Class 6A 126-pound quarterfinals, while Athens’ Carter Campbell fell to Mountain Brook’s Douglas Johnson in the opening round.
Anderson and Bryant each advanced to the Class 6A 132-pound semifinals, with Anderson defeating Mae Jemison’s Elizha Thomas after receiving an opening-round bye and Bryant defeating Tyler Bryant (Pike Road) and Austin Arthur (Spanish Fort) to advance.
Austin Campbell, of Athens, defeated Pelham’s Thomas Peerson in the Class 6A 138-pound quarterfinals after receiving a bye to open the tournament. Peerson defeated Hartselle’s Ethan England in the opening round.
Birdsong will face one of the top wrestlers in the state in Gardendale’s Isaiah Powe in the Class 6A 145-pound semifinals after defeating Clay-Chalkville’s Robert Tucker in the quarterfinals. Powe entered the tournament with a record of 52-0 and has previously won state championships at 113 and 120 pounds. Garrett Willingham, of Hartselle, defeated Hazel Green’s Sam Childs in the opening round at 145 pounds before falling to Pelham’s Noah Schilleci in the quarterfinals.
Roberts defeated CJ Mickle (McAdory) and Owen Elledge (Russell County) to advance to the Class 6A 152-pound semifinals. Zack Mitchell, of Athens, fell to Mountain Brook’s Coleman Bates in the opening round.
In the Class 6A 170-pound tournament, Hartselle’s Andrii Tymchenko and Decatur’s Paxtin Dupper both suffered opening-round defeats, while in the Class 6A 182-pound tournament, Falciani advanced past Pike Road’s Mason Hussey to reach Saturday’s semifinals. Decatur’s Nolen Willingham fell to Hussey in the opening round.
Hartselle’s Jackson Schutt defeated Decatur’s Damon Carpenter in the opening round of the Class 6A 113-pound tournament before falling to Mountain Brook’s Stephen Springfield in the quarterfinals.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur splits with Austin: Decatur and Austin split a tennis match on Tuesday, with the Decatur girls winning 9-0 and the Austin boys winning 5-4.
Abby Glover (10-0), Anna Harbin (10-1), Emma Tapscott (10-0), Vivi Blakely (10-1), Mattie Fite (10-0) and Mary Bibb Pylant (10-0) each won singles matches for the Decatur girls. Doubles pairs of Harbin-Glover (10-0), Tapscott-Blakely (10-0) and Fite-Pylant (10-0) picked up wins to round out the sweep for the Red Raiders.
In boys singles, Brady Mann (10-6), Sawyer Terry (10-5) and Owen Christopher (10-3) each picked up wins for Decatur. The pairing of Mann-Terry also picked up an 11-9 win in doubles play.
