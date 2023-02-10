Decatur Heritage Christian Academy’s 14th straight win came with an area championship Thursday, as the Eagles defeated Holly Pond 58-36 to claim the Class 2A, Area 13 girls tournament title and the right to host a subregional playoff game next week.
Area tournament winners and runners-up advance to subregional play, with winners hosting and runners-up traveling.
Decatur Heritage (26-5) led the game from the tip, building an 18-11 advantage after one quarter and essentially putting the game away with a 35-19 halftime lead.
Genie Mcghee had 12 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five steals for Decatur Heritage, while Alex Jackson added 16 points and five assists. Katelyn Cooper finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
--
Class 5A, Area 16
--
Madison Academy girls 46, East Limestone 39: Madison Academy’s Brooklyn Tucker knocked down seven free throws in the final 1:30 of the fourth quarter to secure the area championship for the Mustangs on Thursday.
--
Class 5A, Area 15
--
West Point 54, Lawrence County 50: Top-seeded West Point held on for a close victory to win the area championship on Thursday.
--
Class 4A, Area 13
--
Good Hope girls 62, Priceville 59: Priceville put together a furious fourth-quarter rally but couldn’t overcome the deficit in the area championship game.
Good Hope led 16-13 after one quarter before extending the lead to 35-18 at halftime. Priceville cut the lead to 51-35 after three and outscored Good Hope 24-12 during the final quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Ashlyn Johnson (15) and Gracin Prater (12) each scored in double figures for Priceville (19-2). Leslie Hames had nine points, including her 500th of the season, and 10 rebounds, while Abby Langlois added nine points and eight rebounds. Zoey Benson finished with seven points and 11 rebounds.
Bailey had a game-high 25 points for Good Hope, and Ivey Maddox scored 20 points.
--
Class 4A, Area 16
--
Lauderdale County girls 51, Clements 34: Clements couldn’t overcome a slow start in dropping the area championship game to perennial power Lauderdale County on Thursday.
Leah Childress poured in a game-high 17 points for the Colts, who trailed 23-17 at the half after scoring just one point in the first quarter. Shakarri Bailey scored nine points.
Ruthie Smith (17), Meredith Newton (13) and Shila Marks (11) each scored in double figures for Lauderdale County.
--
Class 2A, Area 16
Mars Hill boys 58, Hatton 50: The host Panthers claimed the area championship with a close win on Thursday.
--
Class 2A, Area 14
--
Lindsay Lane girls 50, Tanner 38: Lindsay Lane (12-14) won home court advantage for next week’s subregional round with an area championship win on Thursday.
--
Class 1A, Area 15
--
Skyline boys 73, Athens Bible School 55: Athens Bible’s season came to an end with a semifinal loss on Thursday.
--
Soccer
--
Priceville girls 7, St. Bernard 0: Anna Katherine Hopkins scored four goals as Priceville rolled past St. Bernard on Thursday.
Aubrey Owens added a pair of goals for Bulldogs, while Brantley Brightwell added one goal.
---
Priceville boys 3, St. Bernard 0: Maclain Lawson scored all three of Priceville’s goals in a shutout win on Thursday.
Watts England, Skylar Estes and Landon Byer had one assist each for the Bulldogs.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.