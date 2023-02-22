ELKMONT — Elkmont’s Curtis Hobbs tossed a no-hitter on Tuesday, allowing just one walk while striking out nine in a 10-0 win over Rogers in Game 1 of a high school baseball doubleheader.
The Red Devils closed out the day with an 8-3 win in the finale to secure the sweep.
Hobbs needed just 67 pitches to get through the five-inning win, throwing 47 for strikes.
Bryson Miller doubled and drove in three runs for the Red Devils, while Jake Guthrie added two hits, including a double, and one RBI.
Hunter Fielding went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the second game for Elkmont. JP Pendergrass had three hits and one RBI and Guthrie had a double.
Miller worked four innings to pick up the win, allowing two runs on two hits with five strikeouts.
Hatton 7, Danville 5: Braden Stafford homered and drove in two runs for Hatton on Tuesday.
Joshua Merrell, Will Steadman and Parker Huff had one hit and one RBI each for the Hornets. Parker Crosslin pitched five innings of relief to pick up the win, allowing two runs on three hits with five strikeouts.
Cody Barber singled and drove in a run for Danville and Aiden Holladay had one hit and scored three runs.
Lindsay Lane 8, Clements 0: Ethan Hotz was dominant on the mound for Lindsay Lane on Tuesday, allowing just one run over seven innings while striking out 12.
Ray Anderson went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Lindsay Lane offense, while Seth Mitchell added two hits and three RBIs. Alexander Cook had two hits.
Brandon Atkins had one hit for Clements.
Softball
West Morgan 3, Ardmore 2: West Morgan scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and held off a late Ardmore rally to pick up win on Tuesday.
Abby Lindsey tossed a complete game to earn the win for West Morgan, allowing two runs while striking out 11. She also homered, singled and drove in a run.
Karly Terry and Hannah Johnson added one hit each for the Rebels. Ellie Riley doubled for Ardmore and Sara Sanders had a single.
Austin 7, Gardendale 5: Sydra Pendleton pitched 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win for Austin on Tuesday, allowing five hits with a pair of walks.
Lyndi Perkins had two hits and one RBI for the Black Bears, while Mikaylah Fuqua, Kyra Taylor, Patience Joshua and Khalilah Mason added one hit and one RBI each.
Priceville 5-6, Falkville 0-1: Maddie Black pitched a complete-game shutout to lead Priceville in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Black allowed just four hits over five innings while striking out eight. She also had a pair of hits and one RBI at the plate. Katee King doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs, while Darby Thigpen added two hits.
Skylar Gandy, Hope McClanahan, Allie Smith and Kaitlyn Carrington had one hit each for Falkville.
Black worked four innings for the win in the finale, allowing two hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Madison Lafountain homered, singled and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs, while Elizabeth Murphy added a double and two RBIs.
Cullman 5, Brewer 1: Bronwyn Borden went 2-for-2 with a double and one RBI for Hatton on Tuesday.
Marlee Jones had a double for the Patriots and Cheyenne Lucas one a single.
Bob Jones 8, Danville 7: Kirstyn Robinson had two hits and a pair of RBIs as Danville came up short against Class 7A Bob Jones on Tuesday.
Tamara Hutto and Aubrey Reed had two hits, including a double, and one RBI each for the Hawks.
Soccer
Decatur girls 3, Grissom 1: Yoshari Chavez scored Decatur’s only goal against Class 7A Grissom on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders continue play on Thursday against Athens before hosting Austin on Friday.
