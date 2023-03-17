D230317 Hartselle vs Athens JN14.JPG
Hartselle’s Kaelyn Jones slides under Athens’ Morgan Stiles to steal second base during the game in Athens on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

ATHENS — Blayne Godfrey tossed a no-hitter in a matchup of ranked teams in Class 6A on Thursday, leading No. 7 Hartselle to a 7-0 win at No. 2 Athens in high school softball.

