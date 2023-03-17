ATHENS — Blayne Godfrey tossed a no-hitter in a matchup of ranked teams in Class 6A on Thursday, leading No. 7 Hartselle to a 7-0 win at No. 2 Athens in high school softball.
Godfrey was dominant for the Tigers, allowing just two walks while striking out 11. She threw 70 of 119 pitches for strikes.
Katie Norgard homered, singled and drove in two runs for Hartselle, while Kaelyn Jones added two hits and two RBIs. Blayne Godfrey doubled and drove in two runs and Brooklyn Stiles had two hits.
--
Brewer 12, Holly Pond 0: Cheyenne Lucas went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs to lead Brewer’s offense in a big win on Thursday.
Alisha Knighten had a hit and two RBIs for the Patriots, while Abby Summerford added two hits and one RBI. Bronwyn Borden pitched four shutout innings for the win, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out 10.
--
East Lawrence 6, West Morgan 5: East Lawrence scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 6-4 lead and held on for a win on Thursday.
Jonie Weems had two hits and one RBI for West Morgan, while Chasity Rikard added a double and two RBIs. Abby Lindsey had two hits and Hannah Johnson had one hit and one RBI.
--
Lawrence County 8, Cullman 6: AB McKay homered twice and drove in two runs to lead Lawrence County on Thursday.
Ava Templeton had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils, while Audrie Sandlin tripled and drove in two runs. McKenzie Hyche pitched 2/3 innings for the win, striking out one.
--
Priceville 15, Good Hope 5: Bentley Black homered twice and drove in five runs to lead Priceville to a big win on Thursday.
Kirsten Segars had a home run and three RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Darby Thigpen added a double and three RBIs. Wrozlie Barnett and Allie Denson had three hits and one RBI each.
Maddie Black pitched four innings to earn the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts.
--
Ardmore 7, Russellville 3: Ellie Riley and Sara Sanders had two hits and two RBIs each for Ardmore on Thursday.
Sydney Sanders had a hit and two RBIs for the Tigers, while AG King added one hit and one RBI. Ella Singletary had two hits and pitched 6 2/3 innings for the win, allowing one unearned run with eight strikeouts.
--
West Limestone 9, East Limestone 6: Lilly Bethune went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI for West Limestone on Thursday.
JuliAnn Kyle and Bella Birdsong had a hit and two RBIs each for the Wildcats, while Addie Wallace added two RBIs. Audrey Jernigan had two hits. JuliAnn Kyle pitched three innings for the win, allowing three runs while striking out six.
Kailey Matthews had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead East Limestone. Azarriah Malone had two hits and one RBI and Grace Bielat had two singles.
--
Meek 15, Athens Bible School 2: Cana Vining had one hit and one RBI for the Trojans on Thursday. Bailey Davis went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.
--
Baseball
--
West Limestone 13, Lauderdale County 3: Landon Navas went 4-for-4 with three RBIs as West Limestone rolled past Lauderdale County in five innings on Thursday.
Aidan Smith had three hits and five RBIs for the Wildcats, while Dawson Downs and Cooper Phillips added two hits and one RBI each. Weston Owens had a pair of RBIs.
Andrew Abernathy pitched all five innings for the win, allowing one earned run on six hits.
--
Ardmore 2, Lindsay Lane 1: Keaton Johns singled home Peyton Hargrove in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel Ardmore to victory on Thursday.
Johns finished with a pair of hits for the Tigers, while Hargrove, Seth Frame, Cole Calder and Eli Clark added one hit each. Bradley Coulter pitched 2/3 innings of relief for the win, striking out two.
Alex Cook drove in a run for Lindsay Lane and Max Morrison, Ray Anderson and Ben Frasier had one hit each.
--
Danville 8, Clements 6: Gage Taylor went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Danville on Thursday.
Sawyer Tapscott and Kason Jeffries had two hits and one RBI each for the Hawks. Reece Cowart worked five innings for the win, striking out six.
Austin Craig had two hits and two RBIs for Clements, while Evan Whitworth added three hits, including a double, and one RBI.
--
Elkmont 8, West Morgan 1: Mykell Murrah went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs to lead Elkmont on Thursday.
Bryson Miller homered and drove in two runs for the Red Devils, while Jake Guthrie and Curtis Hobbs added one RBI each. Murrah pitched six innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits with 11 strikeouts.
--
Rogers 10, Hatton 7: Rogers scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a 6-4 Hatton lead and pick up a win on Thursday.
Micah Harville doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Hatton, while Bryson Jeffreys and John Oliver added one hit and one RBI each.
Ty Caperton led Rogers with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
--
Hackleburg 13, Athens Bible School 3: Ben Leopard doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Athens Bible on Thursday.
Brayden Suggs added a hit and one RBI for the Trojans, who were outhit 13-7.
