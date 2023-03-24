MUSCLE SHOALS — Hartselle turned in a dominating performance in high school baseball on Thursday, sweeping Muscle Shoals 10-0 and 11-0 in a pair of games shortened by the 10-run rule.
Peyton Steele and Nic Chumley combined to pitch a two-hit shutout for Hartselle in the opening game. Steele got the start and went five innings, allowing one hit and five walks while striking out five. Chumley worked the sixth inning, surrendering one hit with one strikeout.
Coleman Mizell doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Tigers, while Cade Miles added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Greyson Howard had a hit and two RBIs and Steele and Cam Palahach had two hits and one RBI each.
Jace Meadows tossed a two-hit shutout in the second game, allowing three walks while striking out nine over six innings of work.
Steele homered, singled and drove in three runs for Hartselle, while Miles added a pair of hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Coleman Mizell had a double and two RBIs.
--
Elkmont 12-5, Clements 1-3: Curtis Hobbs pitched a five-inning no-hitter for Elkmont in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday, allowing one walk and one unearned run while striking out 10.
Clay Looney had a hit and three RBIs for the Red Devils, while Corder Hobbs added three hits and one RBI. Jake Guthrie and JP Pendergrass had one hit and two RBIs each. Brady Moore walked and scored a run for Clements.
Hunter Fielding had two hits and one RBI for Elkmont in game two. Mykell Murrah, Bryson Miller and Jack Thomas had one hit and one RBI each for the Red Devils, while Guthrie added two hits.
Miller pitched six innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits with nine strikeouts. Moore homered and drove in two runs for Clements.
--
Ardmore 12-10, East Limestone 2-3: Eli Clark went 4-for-4 with three RBIs in a big win for Ardmore in game one on Thursday.
Skyler Jean had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Seth Frame added three RBIs. Peyton Hargrove had a hit and two RBIs. Zach Hall pitched all six innings for the win, allowing two runs on one hit with eight strikeouts.
Ian Browning and Logan Wales had one RBI each for East Limestone.
Clark doubled and drove in three runs for Ardmore in the finale. Cole Calder and Preston Patterson had one hit and two RBIs each for the Tigers. Patterson pitched four innings for the win, striking out six.
Browning had two RBIs for East Limestone and Kamen Gilchrist had three hits.
--
Danville 12-10, Vinemont 5-5: Gage Taylor went 4-for-4 with a homer, double and five RBIs for Danville in game one on Thursday.
Aiden Holiday and Kade Taylor had two hits and one RBI each for the Hawks, while Avery Brewer pitched seven innings for the win with three strikeouts.
Taylor had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs in the finale. Sawyer Tapscott and Reece Cowart had one hit and two RBIs each for the Hawks and Ben Capps pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief for the win, striking out four.
--
Holtville 5, Priceville 4: Holtville scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally from a 4-1 deficit in a game played at Toyota Field in Madison on Thursday.
Jackson Prickett singled and drove in a run for the Bulldogs, while Xander Gaines added two hits. Zack Chaney, Wes Walker and Thomas Kerby had one hit each.
--
Fairview 13, Falkville 6: Caden Burnett had three hits and a pair of RBIs for Falkville on Thursday.
Owen Teague had two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Sawyer Reynolds added a pair of hits and one RBI. Logan Fowler had two hits.
--
Madison Academy 11-12, Brewer 1-0: Hunter Knighted and Justin Brooks had two hits each for Brewer in game one on Thursday. Logan Powers drove in one run.
Brooks, Cole Drinkard and Chase Smith had one hit each for the Patriots in the finale.
--
Softball
--
Hartselle 20-16, Decatur 0-0: Katie Norgard homered and drove in three runs for Hartselle in game one on Thursday.
Chloe Gray homered, singled and drove in two runs for the Tigers, while Brooklyn Stiles added a solo homer. Kaelyn Jones, Brityan Godfrey and Sofia Hutson had two hits and two RBIs each. Hutson pitched two innings for the win, striking out three.
Alyssa Putnam had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs for Hartselle in the finale. Grace McClendon had three hits and one RBI, while Morgan Osborn added two hits, including a double and two RBIs.
Hutson was the winning pitcher, striking out two in one inning of work.
--
Priceville 6, Good Hope 5: Darby Thigpen went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Priceville on Thursday.
Bentley Black had three hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Allie Denson added one hit and one RBI. Elizabeth Murphy pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief for the win, striking out one.
--
Brewer 6, Arab 0: Bronwyn Borden pitched a complete-game shutout for Brewer on Thursday, allowing five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out 12.
Breia Rusk doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Patriots, while Ava Walls added a solo home run. Gracie Lawrence had three hits and Abby Summerford had a double and one RBI.
--
Athens 15, Sparkman 11: Morgan Stiles homered, singled, drew a pair of walks, drove in four runs and scored twice in a high-scoring win for Athens on Thursday.
Abby Tucker had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles and Carly Ennis doubled and drove in three runs. Haley Waggoner hit a solo homer, while Mya Clark and Caitlyn Tedford added a hit and two RBIs each.
Clark pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win, striking out six.
--
Decatur Heritage 19, Vinemont 4: Lenox Scott homered and drove in four runs in a big win for Decatur Heritage on Thursday.
Sarah Burchell drove in four runs for the Eagles, while Marissa Adams added three RBIs. Aliyuh Jones picked up the win in the circle, striking out four.
--
Elkmont 4, Danville 2: Mary Joyce Woodfin came up a home run short of the cycle on Thursday for Elkmont, going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Brylee Boger and Hannah Green had one hit and one RBI each for the Red Devils, while Savannah Williams added two hits. Abbie Broadway pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts.
Isabella Guest and Aubrey Reed had one hit and one RBI each for Danville.
--
Ardmore 4, Buckhorn 3: Addison Mikel had a pair of hits and one RBI to lead Ardmore on Thursday.
Sara Sanders had one hit and one RBI for the Tigers, while AG King added one RBI. Ella Singletary and Ashlyn Mullins had two hits each. Singletary worked all seven innings in the circle for the win, striking out nine.
--
Mars Hill 7, Hatton 5: Anna Potter went 2-for-4 with one RBI for Hatton on Thursday.
Kailyn Quails had two hits for the Hornets, while Mallie Yarbrough added one hit and one RBI. Bradyn Mitchell doubled and scored one run.
