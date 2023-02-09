HARTSELLE — Gracie Hill poured in a game-high 20 points as Hartselle rolled past Cullman 56-35 on Wednesday to claim the girls Class 6A, Area 14 tournament championship.
The win gives Hartselle home-court advantage for next week’s subregional round of the state playoffs. Cullman will travel for subregional play. Area tournament winners and runners-up advance to subregional play.
Hartselle led 10-7 after one quarter and 23-17 at halftime before outscoring Cullman 14-3 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Anna Burroughs finished with 16 points for the Tigers (22-7), while Mary Itsede added nine points.
Ava McSwaim led Cullman (13-15) with 13 points and Ally Sharp scored 11.
---
Class 5A, Area 15
--
Lawrence County boys 78, Brewer 64: Conner Southern and Kade White had 21 points each as Lawrence County advanced to the area championship with a win on Wednesday.
Braylon Dame added 20 points for the Red Devils, who led 44-23 at halftime.
Austyn Holmes had a game-high 26 points for Brewer (12-16). Mac Shadden had 16 points and Kade George scored 11.
Lawrence County will face host Russellville for the title Friday at 6 p.m.
---
Class 4A, Area 15
--
West Limestone boys 35, St. John Paul II 31: Colin Patterson had 11 points to lead West Limestone to an area tournament win on Tuesday.
Braxton Griffin added 10 points for the Wildcats and Haven Helms scored eight. Jaeden Harris had 22 points to lead St. John Paul II.
West Limestone will face Westminster Christian, a 78-35 winner over Randolph, in the tournament championship game on Friday.
---
Class 2A, Area 16
--
Hatton boys 71, Lexington 58: Kahne Little led three Hatton players in double figures with 22 points in a win on Tuesday. Hatton advances to face Mars Hill in today’s championship game.
LaMarcus Almon had 16 points for the Hornets, while TaSean Love added 12 points. Noah Lemay had a game-high 23 points for Lexington.
---
Class 2A, Area 13
--
Decatur Heritage boys 94, Falkville 84: Bo Mitchell poured in a game-high 31 points, knocking down six 3-pointers, to lead Decatur Heritage in a semifinal win on Tuesday.
Nash Thomas had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles, who led 51-37 at the half. Brady Wilson had 12 points and Hayden Page scored 11. Bo Solley finished with 10 assists.
Isaiah Warnick (24), Dawson Fowler (19), Caden Burnett (16) and Cayden Butler (10) all scored in double figures for Falkville.
Decatur Heritage will play host Holly Pond for the area championship Friday at 6:30 p.m.
---
Tennis
--
Decatur splits with Cullman: Decatur’s girls swept Cullman 9-0 on Tuesday, while the boys dropped a 6-3 decision to the Bearcats.
Abby Glover (10-0), Anna Harbin (10-0), Emma Tapscott (10-0), Vivi Blakely (10-0), Mattie Fite (10-1) and Mary Bibb Pylant (10-4) picked up singles wins for the girls. Doubles pairs of Glover-Harbin (10-0), Tapscott-Blakely (10-2) and Fite-Pylant (10-5) picked up wins to secure the sweep.
Brady Mann (10-1) and Sawyer Terry (10-6) picked up wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles for the boys and teamed up for a 10-6 win in doubles play.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.