VESTAVIA HILLS — The Hartselle softball team wrapped up the Vestavia Red and Blue Classic on Saturday with a runner-up finish, falling 3-1 to Class 7A Sparkman in the championship game.
Tied 1-1 after six innings, Sparkman pushed across a pair of runs in the top of the seventh and the Senator’s Fiona East retired Hartselle in order in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.
Brantley Drake drove in Hartselle’s only run in the final game. The Tigers were held to just three hits by East, who surrendered a pair of walks while striking out eight over seven innings of work.
Blayne Godfrey was solid in the circle for Hartselle, allowing just two earned runs on three hits with 16 strikeouts over seven innings.
Hartselle 4, Hoover 0: The Tigers advanced to the championship game with a win over Class 7A Hoover in the tournament semifinals.
Blayne Godfrey was dominant in the circle, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out 12 in five innings of work.
Brooklyn Stiles homered and drove in three runs to lead the Hartselle offense, while Chloe Gray added one hit and one RBI.
Hartselle 19, Hayden 5: Brityan Godfrey had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs as Hartselle opened the day with a big win in pool play.
Gray had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Ryley Cate Wolf added one hit and three RBIs. Brooke Collins and Sarah Bowling had a hit and two RBIs each.
Bowling pitched two innings for the win, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts.
Hartselle 13, Brooks 6: On Friday, Alyssa Putnam, Drake and Chloe Gray each homered as Hartselle opened its 2023 season with a win over Brooks at the Vestavia Red and Blue Classic.
Against Brooks, Putnam and Drake finished with two RBIs each for the Tigers, while Gray drove in one run. Grace McLendon and Katie Gillott doubled, singled and drove in two runs each and Kaelyn Jones had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI.
Godfrey worked three hitless innings to pick up the win for Hartselle, striking out seven while allowing one walk.
Hartselle 14, Gulf Shores 1: Jones tripled, doubled, singled and drove in four runs Friday to lead Hartselle against Gulf Shores. Wolf had two singles and two RBIs, while Drake added a triple, double and one RBI.
Bowling pitched five innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with two strikeouts.
Athens 10, Chelsea 0: Haley Waggoner had a hit and two RBIs in Athens’ first game at the Vestavia Red and Blue Classic on Saturday.
Abigail Tucker had two hits and one RBI for the Golden Eagles. Cori Campbell allowed one hit over three innings to earn the win. She gave up two walks and struck out three.
Athens 14, Hazel Green 4: Tucker homered, singled and drove in four runs for Athens in its second game of the day.
Waggoner homered, singled and had three RBIs for the Golden Eagles and Morgan Stiles had a solo home run. Mae Martin doubled and drove in three runs, while Charlie Barnes added one hit and two RBIs.
Campbell worked all five innings for the win, allowing four earned runs with one strikeout.
Austin drops pair: The Black Bears closed the Vestavia Red and Blue Classic on Saturday with a pair of losses, falling 4-1 to host Vestavia Hills and 9-0 to Pell City.
Priceville 8, Fairview 0: Kelsey Green tossed three hitless innings, striking out five, to earn the win for Priceville on Saturday.
Allie Denson had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Elizabeth Murphy added a double and two RBIs. Xoi Gaines and Kathleen King had one hit and one RBI each.
Brewer 17, Addison 2: Breia Rusk had four hits and three RBIs in a big win for Brewer on Saturday.
Ava Walls added three hits and three RBIs for the Patriots, while Marlee Jones had one hit and three RBIs. Karli Stanton doubled, singled and drove in four runs and Bronwyn Borden had two RBIs.
Borden pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win, allowing one hit and one walk with six strikeouts.
Brewer 21, Decatur 0: Jones had three hits, including a double, and six RBIs to lead Brewer on Saturday.
Keylyn Stapler homered, doubled and drove in four runs, while Borden and Karli Slaton added one hit and two RBIs each. Borden pitched two hitless innings for the win, walking one while striking out five.
Brewer 15, Addison 0: Gracie Lawrence tossed four perfect innings to lead Brewer to the win on Saturday, needing just 43 pitches and recording seven strikeouts.
Walls had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for Brewer. Jones had three hits and one RBI for the Patriots, while Slaton and Cadence Lott added one hit and two RBIs each.
Hoover 10, Athens 6: Morgan Stiles singled and drove in a run as Athens dropped a game to Class 7A Hoover on Friday at the Vestavia Red and Blue Classic.
Payton Matherne drove in one run for the Golden Eagles and Cori Campbell had a pair of singles.
Athens 11, Pell City 0: Haley Waggoner homered, singled and drove in four runs for Athens in the second game of the day.
Kristin Kidd homered and drove in a pair of runs, while Stiles tripled and drove in two. Deann Motquin tossed four shutout innings for the win, allowing one hit with three walks.
Priceville 5, Grissom 3: Kirsten Segars and Darby Thigpen had a hit and two RBIs each as Priceville picked up a win over Class 7A Grissom on Friday.
Kathleen King had three hits for the Bulldogs, while Bentley Black added one hit and one RBI. Madalynne Black pitched all five innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run on two hits with three strikeouts.
Baseball
Deshler 5, Lawrence County: Lawrence County scored a pair of runs in the top of seventh inning to tie the game, but Deshler pushed across a run in the bottom of the inning for a walk-off win on Saturday.
Caden Norwood and Noah Dutton had one hit and one RBI each for Lawrence County, while Sutton Phillips added a pair of singles.
Muscle Shoals 10, Lawrence County 9: Phillips had a hit and three RBIs as the Red Devils dropped a high-scoring game on Saturday.
Cooper Wilkerson had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for Lawrence County, while Travis Dutton and Parker Frost added one RBI each.
Randolph 14-8, Lindsay Lane 7-10: Max Morrison had three hits, including a double, and one RBI as Lindsay Lane dropped the first game of a doubleheader to Randolph on Friday.
Seth Mitchell had a pair of RBIs for the Lions and Ray Anderson drove in one run.
In game two, Ethan Holtz doubled and drove in a pair of runs as Lindsay Lane rallied to secure the split. Anderson and Ben Frasier had one hit and one RBI each for the Lions and Morrison had a pair of singles.
Frasier pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with six strikeouts.
Hazel Green 7, Ardmore 2: Carter Smith singled and drove in a run for Ardmore on Saturday.
Seth Frame, Preston Patterson and Skyler Jean had one hit each for the Tigers, while Noah Stafford drew a pair of walks.
Mason Hamilton homered for Hazel Green and Levi Hall drove in two runs.
Soccer
Decatur girls 2, Northside Methodist 0: Yoshari Chavez converted a penalty kick attempt in the first half, and Ella Tourney added a goal with less than two minutes to play, as Decatur picked up a win at the Lakeshore Shootout in Birmingham on Saturday.
Kacey Powell was in goal for the shutout for Decatur, which returns to play on Tuesday at Grissom.
Decatur splits at Lakeshore Shootout: The Decatur girls soccer team split a pair of games at the Lakeshore Shootout in Birmingham on Friday, falling 2-0 to Northridge before rallying to beat Whitesburg Christian 2-1.
Against Whitesburg Christian, Amiah Jackson and Ella Tourney had one goal each. Kacey Powell played well in goal.
Decatur continues tournament play Saturday at 10 a.m. against Northside Methodist.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.