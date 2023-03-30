GULF SHORES — The Hartselle softball team wrapped up play at the Gulf Coast Classic on Wednesday, picking up wins over Florence and Lawrence County before falling to Springville.
The Tigers finished the tournament with a record of 4-1-1.
--
Hartselle 12, Florence 4: Katie Gillott had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs for Hartselle. Kaelyn Jones had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Brantley Drake and Brityan Godfrey added one hit and one RBI each.
Bailey Lawrence pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win, allowing three runs on two hits with one strikeout.
--
Hartselle 7, Lawrence County 0: Blayne Godfrey tossed a one-hit shutout for Hartselle, giving up just one walk while striking out 14 over six innings of work.
Jones went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs for the Tigers, while Brooklyn Stiles added a pair of hits and one RBI. Drake hit a solo home run.
AB McKay doubled for Lawrence County.
--
Springville 7, Hartselle 2: Drake had a pair of hits and one RBI for Hartselle.
Jones had three hits, while Katie Norgard added a pair of doubles. Stiles singled and drove in one run.
--
Athens 19, West Chicago (Ill.) 4: Mya Clark went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Athens in Gulf Shores on Wednesday.
Morgan Stiles had three doubles and three RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Haley Waggoner added a homer and three RBIs. Mae Martin and Caitlyn Tedford had two RBIs each.
Cori Campbell pitched five innings for the win, striking out five.
--
Athens 14, Blackman (Tenn.) 0: Clark homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead Athens.
Stiles had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI and Carly Ennis homered and drove in three runs. Campbell and Abigail Tucker had one hit and one RBI each and Tedford, Martin and Charlie Barnes had two hits each.
Clark pitched all six innings for the win, striking out seven.
--
Baseball
--
Ardmore 7, Deshler 3: Keaton Johns went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead Ardmore on Wednesday.
Cole Calder had three hits and one RBI for the Tigers, while Noah Stafford added two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Zach Hall pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts.
--
Ardmore 14, Cherokee County 9: Peyton Hargrove went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for Ardmore on Wednesday.
Stafford had three hits and one RBI for the Tigers, while Carter Smith added two hits and one RBI. Dawson Pearson, Eli Clark and Skyler Jean had one hit and two RBIs each and Cole Calder had three hits.
Preston Patterson pitched four innings for the win, striking out six.
--
Ariton 12, Lindsay Lane 2: Trey Perkins singled and drove in two runs for Lindsay Lane on Wednesday.
Seth Mitchell had two hits for the Lions, while Ben Frasier and Bryson Looney added one hit each.
--
Lindsay Lane 4, Oak Grove 1: Alexander Cook had a hit and two RBIs for Lindsay Lane on Wednesday.
Ben Frasier and Lane Jones added one hit each for the Lions and Ray Anderson pitched seven innings to earn the win, allowing one unearned run on five hits while striking out nine.
--
Hartselle 9-8, Sparkman 3-3: Lawson Williams singled and drove in two runs for Hartselle in the first game of a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday.
Eli Tidwell had three hits and one RBI for the Tigers, while Greyson Howard added two hits and one RBI. Peyton Steele had three hits and pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowing three earned runs with two walks and two strikeouts.
Williams had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead Hartselle in the finale. Cam Palahach had three hits, including two doubles, and one RBI for the Tigers and Coleman Mizell had three singles and one RBI.
Jack Smith worked 5 2/3 innings to earn the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out seven.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur Heritage falls to Whitesburg Christian: The Decatur Heritage boys dropped a match 5-4 in Huntsville on Wednesday, while the girls fell 8-1 as Whitesburg secured the sweep.
Michael Vandiver (No. 1), Willis Orr (No. 2) and Noah Phillips (No. 3) each picked up wins in singles play for the boys, while the pair of Vandiver-Orr (No. 1) picked up a win in doubles.
Murphy Founds picked up a win at No. 3 singles for the girls team.
--
Soccer
--
West Morgan girls 7, Russellville 2: Brandy Hernandez, Alexandra Rodriguez and Madison Parker had two goals each for the Rebels on Tuesday.
Stacy Blanco had one goal and one assist for West Morgan and Hernandez added one assist. Diana Romero recorded five saves.
West Morgan (9-6) continues play on Friday and Saturday at the Southern Coast Cup in Foley.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.