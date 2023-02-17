VESTAVIA HILLS — Alyssa Putnam, Brantley Drake and Chloe Gray each homered as Hartselle opened its 2023 season with a 13-6 win over Brooks at the Vestavia Red and Blue Classic on Friday.
The Tigers closed the day with a 14-1 win over Gulf Shores. Pool play continues Saturday morning with bracket play scheduled to follow.
Against Brooks, Putnam and Drake finished with two RBIs each for the Tigers, while Gray drove in one run. Grace McLendon and Katie Gillott doubled, singled and drove in two runs each and Kaelyn Jones had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI.
Blayne Godfrey worked three hitless innings to pick up the win for Hartselle, striking out seven while allowing one walk.
Jones tripled, doubled, singled and drove in four runs to lead Hartselle against Gulf Shores. Ryley Cate Wolf had two singles and two RBIs, while Drake added a triple, double and one RBI.
Sarah Bowling pitched five innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with two strikeouts.
Hoover 10, Athens 6: Morgan Stiles singled and drove in a run as Athens dropped a game to Class 7A Hoover on Friday at the Vestavia Red and Blue Classic.
Payton Matherne drove in one run for the Golden Eagles and Cori Campbell had a pair of singles.
Athens 11, Pell City 0: Haley Waggoner homered, singled and drove in four runs for Athens in the second game of the day.
Kristin Kidd homered and drove in a pair of runs, while Stiles tripled and drove in two. Deann Motquin tossed four shutout innings for the win, allowing one hit with three walks.
Priceville 5, Grissom 3: Kirsten Segars and Darby Thigpen had a hit and two RBIs each as Priceville picked up a win over Class 7A Grissom on Friday.
Kathleen King had three hits for the Bulldogs, while Bentley Black added one hit and one RBI. Madalynne Black pitched all five innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run on two hits with three strikeouts.
Soccer
Decatur splits at Lakeshore Shootout: The Decatur girls soccer team split a pair of games at the Lakeshore Shootout in Birmingham on Friday, falling 2-0 to Northridge before rallying to beat Whitesburg Christian 2-1.
Against Whitesburg Christian, Amiah Jackson and Ella Tourney had one goal each. Kacey Powell played well in goal.
Decatur continues tournament play Saturday at 10 a.m. against Northside Methodist.
