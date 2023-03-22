HARTSELLE — Hartselle starting pitcher Jack Smith tossed a no-hitter on Tuesday to lead the Tigers to a 7-0 victory over Muscle Shoals in high school baseball.
Smith was dominant, allowing just three walks over seven innings while striking out 16. He faced 22 batters and threw 66 of 98 pitches for strikes.
Coleman Mizell homered, doubled and drove in two runs for the Tigers, while Lawson Williams added a pair of hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Eli Tidwell and Cam Palahach had one hit and one RBI each and Cade Miles had two hits, including a double.
--
Elkmont 14, Clements 0: Mykell Murrah pitched a no-hitter for Elkmont on Tuesday, allowing just three walks over five innings while striking out 13.
Corder Hobbs had two hits and three RBIs for the Red Devils, while Hunter Fielding added a double and three RBIs. Jack Thomas had two hits and two RBIs and Jake Guthrie drove in two runs.
--
West Morgan 14, East Lawrence 2: Cole Wallace went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in a big win for West Morgan on Tuesday.
Cole Thorn had one hit and three RBIs for the Rebels, while Gavin Walden added a homer and two RBIs. Harrison Johnson singled and drove in two runs. Matthew Jones pitched five innings to earn the victory, allowing two runs on two hits with six strikeouts.
Carson Posey had a pair of hits and one RBI for East Lawrence.
--
Hatton 6, Falkville 4: Bryson Jeffreys had three hits and one RBI to lead Hatton on Tuesday.
Joshua Merrell had one hit and one RBI for the Hornets and Parker Huff drove in a run. Alex Brackin had two hits, including a double. Huff pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits with eight strikeouts.
Caden Burnett and Sawyer Reynolds had one hit and two RBIs each for Falkville.
--
Athens Bible School 7, Valley Head 1: Luke McElyea drove in a pair of runs to lead Athens Bible on Tuesday.
Ben Leopard, Gavin Butler and Zachary Bath had one hit and one RBI each for the Trojans, while Brayden Suggs added two hits. Ethan Johnson pitched seven innings for the win, allowing one unearned run on three hits with 11 strikeouts.
--
Lindsay Lane 12, Whitesburg Christian 6: Ben Frasier had a pair of hits and three RBIs for Lindsay Lane on Tuesday.
Alexander Cook had two hits and two RBIs for the Lions, and Lane Jones had three doubles. Frasier pitched seven innings to pick up the win, striking out five.
--
Cullman 6, Decatur 3: Put Webster and Trey Ayers had one hit and one RBI each for Decatur on Tuesday.
Ellis Dickman had two hits, including a double, for the Red Raiders. Davis Roberts pitched six innings, striking out eight.
--
Sparkman 14, Austin 0: Garrett Hale singled to account for Austin’s only hit on Tuesday.
Ryan Strachan homered and drove in four runs for Sparkman. Carter Wells had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs.
--
Florence 10, Decatur Heritage 6: Bo Mitchell hit a solo homer for Decatur Heritage against Class 7A Florence on Tuesday.
Bo Solley, Brady Wilson and Connor Sivley had one hit and one RBI each for the Eagles, while Ford Sparkman added a pair of doubles.
--
Russellville 4, Lawrence County 3: Levi Sanderson went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for Lawrence County on Tuesday.
Caden Norwood had two hits for the Red Devils, who scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game before Russellville took the lead for good in the top of the seventh.
--
Madison Academy 17, Brewer 0: Hunter Knighten, Logan Powers and Chase Smith had one hit each for Brewer on Tuesday.
--
Vinemont 6, Danville 2: Gage Taylor and Sawyer Tapscott had three hits each for Danville on Tuesday.
Wesley Sigala drove in one run for the Hawks. Reece Cowart pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out three.
--
Softball
--
West Morgan 13, Hanceville 0: Abby Lindsey turned in a dominating performance in the circle and at the plate on Tuesday as West Morgan picked up a big win.
Lindsey tossed a one-hit shutout for the Rebels, striking out 14 over five innings of work. Offensively, she went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs.
Jonie Weems, Kylei Russell and Jessica England had two hits and one RBI each for West Morgan.
--
East Limestone 8, Clements 4: Kailey Matthews homered, doubled and drove in three runs for East Limestone on Tuesday.
Autumn Mason had three hits, including two doubles, and one RBI for the Indians, while Grace Bielat, Miami Wilcox and Presley McMunn added one hit and one RBI each. Lara Looney pitched all seven innings for the win.
Savannah Thompson had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Clements. Jenny Trent and Raley McGill had one hit and one RBI each.
--
Athens 17, Mae Jemison 0: Mya Clark homered twice and drove in four runs in a blowout win for Athens on Tuesday.
Cori Campbell homered, tripled, singled and drove in three runs for the Golden Eagles, while Morgan Stiles and Caitlyn Tedford added two hits and two RBIs each. Kristin Kidd and Carly Ennis had two hits and one RBI each.
Campbell pitched three shutout innings for the win, allowing one hit while striking out eight.
--
West Limestone 11, Westminster Christian 3: Addie Wallace led West Limestone with a pair of hits and two RBIs on Tuesday.
JuliAnn Kyle and Ella Yarbrough had two hits and one RBI each for the Wildcats, while Lilly Bethune added a hit and two RBIs.
Kyle pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts.
--
Athens Bible School 9, Decatur Heritage 1: Addyson Butler had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for Athens Bible on Tuesday.
Ann Tyler Pressnell had two hits and three RBIs for the Trojans, while Claire Holt and Bailey Davis added two hits and one RBI each. Cana Vining pitched seven innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts.
Cami Harris had one hit and one RBI for Decatur Heritage and Lenox Scott and Carlie Cagle had one hit each.
--
Madison County 3, Brewer 0: Breia Rusk had a pair of hits for Brewer on Tuesday.
Ava Walls added a double for the Patriots, who outhit Madison County 8-6.
--
Muscle Shoals 20, Decatur 0: A pair of Muscle Shoals pitchers combined to toss a no-hitter against the Red Raiders in a three-inning win on Tuesday.
--
Russellville 6, Lawrence County 3: Russellville scored three runs in the top of the 11th inning to secure the win on Tuesday.
Addison Plaxco doubled and drove in two runs for the Red Devils, while McKenzie Hyche added three hits, including a triple, and one RBI. Bella Cross and Ava Templeton had two hits each.
--
Madison Academy 10, Elkmont 6: Savannah Williams went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and two RBIs for Elkmont on Tuesday.
Avery Harwell had one hit and three RBIs for the Red Devils, while Emily Vinson added two hits and one RBI.
--
Hewitt-Trussville 3, Hartselle 2: Katie Norgard hit a solo homer as Hartselle dropped a tight contest on Tuesday.
Kaelyn Jones had a triple for the Tigers and Blayne Godfrey drove in one run.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.