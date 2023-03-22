D230322 heritage baseball JN30.jpg
Decatur Heritage’s Harrison Hardy slides safely into third as Florence’s James Aston catches the throw during the game at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy on Tuesday. More photos at decaturdaily.com. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

HARTSELLE — Hartselle starting pitcher Jack Smith tossed a no-hitter on Tuesday to lead the Tigers to a 7-0 victory over Muscle Shoals in high school baseball.

