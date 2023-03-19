Hatton softball is never afraid of taking on teams from schools in larger classifications.
The Hornets did that Saturday in Auburn and left wins over 7A and 5A schools.
Hatton defeated 7A Enterprise 4-0 and 5A Alexandria 2-0. Class 7A Auburn beat Hatton 3-0.
In last week’s first state rankings, Auburn was No. 9 in 7A. Enterprise was just outside the 7A top 10. Alexandra was No. 5 in 5A. Hatton (8-11) was No. 2 in Class 2A.
--
Hatton 2, Alexandria 0: Brianna Oliver shutout the Valley Cubs on three hits in five innings with three strikeouts. Bradyn Mitchell and Kailyn Quails both had two hits.
--
Hatton 4, Enterprise 0: The Hornets used Mitchell’s stellar pitching for the five-inning shutout. She allowed just two hits while striking out four. Oliver had a home run. Mitchell and Arlie Armstrong each had two hits.
--
Auburn 3, Hatton 0: Three Hatton errors led to three unearned runs. Mitchell struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings. Quails had two hits and a stolen base.
--
Lawrence County 3, Hamilton 2: The Red Devils pushed the game-winning run home in the sixth inning. Addie Calhoun was the winning pitcher with relief help from Kaytie LouAllen. AB McKay and Ava Templeton each had doubles.
--
Lawrence County 11, Lexington 0: McKenzie Hyche was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Bentlee Cross had a 3-for-3 game with a double. Kaytie LouAllen was the winning pitcher.
--
Mars Hill 14, Lawrence County 5: Hyche had a 3-for-3 game with two runs scored.
--
Baseball
--
Hatton 12, Red Bay 2: Micah Harville and Braden Stafford each had a double and two RBIs. Will Steadman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
--
Hatton 10, New Site 3: Bryson Jeffreys had a 3-for-3 day for Hatton. Joshua Merrel added a double. Harville drove in two runs.
--
Lindsay Lane 18, Randolph 14: The Lions led 14-0 after three innings. Alexander Cook had a 4-for-5 day at the plate with a triple, four RBIs and four runs scored. Trey Perkins had three hits. Max Morrison, Seth Mitchell and Jackson Carter each had two hits.
--
East Limestone 8, Clements 1: Logan Wales led East Limestone at the plate going 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Ian Browning hit two triples. Brady Moore’s double was Clements’ only extra-base hit.
--
Deshler 8, Danville 0: The Hawks’ only hit came from Gage Taylor. Deshler had eight hits and five earned runs.
--
West Point 11, Danville 6: Gage Taylor homered, doubled and drove in three runs, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a nine-run sixth inning by West Point. Kade Taylor and Reece Cowart each had doubles for Danville.
--
Homewood 11, Ardmore 6: Skyler Jean had two hits, including a double for Ardmore. Five Ardmore errors led to five unearned runs for Homewood.
--
Wilson 14, East Lawrence 4: Tylon Smith went 2-for-2 with a double to lead East Lawrence.
--
Madison County 5, West Limestone 4: It took eight innings for this game to be decided. Ian Burroughs tripled and drove in three runs for West Limestone. Dawson Downs had two hits, including a triple. Colin Patterson and Cooper Phillips each had two hits, including a double.
--
West Limestone 14, Phil Campbell 8: Patterson did it all in this game for the Wildcats. He was the winning pitcher with 11 strikeouts. The UAB signee went 4-for-5 at the plate with a home run, double and seven RBIs. Teammate Keegan Laxson doubled and drove in three runs.
West Limestone is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A. Phil Campbell is ranked No. 1 in 3A
--
Fayette County 13, Lawrence County 5: Sutton Phillips doubled and drove in two runs for Lawrence County.
--
Hamilton 11, Lawrence County 0: The Red Devils were limited to five base hits.
