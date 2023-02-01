HARTSELLE — Gracie Hill scored a game-high 15 points to lead Hartselle past Buckhorn 51-28 in girls basketball on Tuesday.
Karleigh Shipley added 12 points for the Tigers, who led 20-14 at halftime. Ari Collier had 12 points for Buckhorn.
Decatur Heritage girls 65, Randolph 35: Kaitlyn Cooper had 19 points to go along with 13 rebounds in leading Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
Kennedy Kyle and Emma Eastman added 14 points each for the Eagles, who led 30-21 at the half. Alex Jackson scored eight points.
Hatton girls 55, Danville 47: Kailyn Quails and Dagen Brown combined to score 32 points for Hatton in a win on Tuesday.
Quails led the Hornets with a game-high 18 points, while Brown finished with 15. Ella Kate Tidwell had nine points for Danville, and Maddie Sherrill grabbed 12 rebounds.
Deshler girls 65, Priceville 61: Lauren Hames poured in a game-high 23 points for Priceville in a close contest on Tuesday.
Leslie Hames had 15 points for the Bulldogs (17-8), while Zoey Benson added 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Chloe Siegel and Reese Davis had 18 points each for Deshler, and Reagan Rickard scored 16.
Hatton boys 70, Danville 67: Kahne Little had a game-high 27 points for Hatton on Tuesday.
LaMarcus Almon scored 16 points for the Hornets, while Kyle Hampton and TaSean Love added eight points each.
AJ Holladay had 18 points to lead Danville. Gage Taylor scored 12 points for the Hawks, and Huntley Segars added 11.
Buckhorn boys 73, Hartselle 43: Kiah Key led three Hartselle players in double figures with 11 points on Tuesday.
Ryan Dunn and Markus Tapscott added 10 points each for the Tigers. Carter Malires (21), Caleb Holt (14), Jeremiah Wilson (13) and Jackson Ramsey (12) each scored in double figures for Buckhorn.
Decatur Heritage boys 68, Athens Bible School 66: Brady Wilson scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Decatur Heritage on Monday.
Mason Baxley had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles, while Bo Mitchell added 14 points. Bo Solley finished with nine assists.
Walker Brand poured in a game-high 27 points for Athens Bible. Brayden Suggs scored 17 points for the Trojans and AJ Bradford had 12.
East Lawrence boys 62, Colbert Heights 47: Coleman Garner led four East Lawrence players in double figures with a game-high 16 points on Monday.
Jeremiah Crayton scored 11 points for the Eagles, while Cayne McClure and PJ Head added 10 points each.
Hunter Hines (11) and Levi Kelsoe (10) each scored in double figures for Colbert Heights.
Meek boys 63, Falkville 49: Dawson Fowler had 14 points for Falkville on Monday.
Isaiah Warnick added 12 points for the Blue Devils, who trailed 34-21 at halftime.
Jarrett Benson led Meek with a game-high 22 points and Braylen Roberts scored 13.
Brewer boys 64, Lawrence County 56: Mac Shadden scored a game-high 23 points to lead Brewer on Monday.
Austyn Holmes added 19 points for the Patriots (11-13), who led 33-31 at the half. Jackson Dunn scored 14 points.
Kade White led Lawrence County with 15 points. Conner Southern (12) and Wiley Bowling (10) also scored in double figures for the Red Devils.
Brewer girls 44, Lawrence County 40: Brewer (6-16) was led by Madisyn Freeman, who finished with a team-high 14 points on Monday.
Savannah Williams had a game-high 16 points for Lawrence County.
