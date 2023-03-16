GULF SHORES — Bryant Jones pitched a complete game to lead Austin past Kiefer (Okla.) 8-1 on Wednesday at the Gulf Coast Baseball Classic.
Jones worked seven innings for the Black Bears, allowing one run on two hits with nine strikeouts and a pair of walks. Easton Palmer went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Bryson Claiborne added a hit and three RBIs.
Jones singled and drove in a pair of runs and Mac Etheredge had two hits.
--
Decatur 5, Putnam City North (Okla.) 4: Decatur scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 5-0 lead and held on for a win in Gulf Shores on Wednesday.
Trey Greenwell had a pair of hits, including a home run, and one RBI for the Red Raiders, while Greyson Stricklin and Ellis Dickman added two hits and one RBI each.
Put Webster and Davis Roberts had one hit and one RBI each and Bradin Dupper had two hits. Dupper pitched six innings for the win, allowing two runs with two strikeouts.
--
Lincoln County (Tenn.) 6, Decatur 4: Roberts tripled and drove in two runs for the Red Raiders on Wednesday.
Dupper had a single and one RBI for the Red Raiders, while Greenwell, Stricklin and Sam Stephenson added one hit each.
--
Falkville 10, Vinemont 5: Caden Burnett went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead Falkville on Wednesday.
Dawson Fowler had three hits and one RBI for the Blue Devils, while Logan Fowler and Owen Teague added one hit and one RBI each. Kole Fitzgerald and Denver Comstock had two hits each.
Burnett worked 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out nine.
--
West Point 13, Lawrence County 9: Caden Norwood had a hit and three RBIs for Lawrence County in a high-scoring game on Tuesday.
Sutton Phillips had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils, while Tripp Engle added a hit and two RBIs. Eli Long had three singles.
--
Lindsay Lane 18, Hatton 4: Jackson Carter went 3-for-5 with five RBIs for Lindsay Lane on Tuesday.
Alexander Cook homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Lions, while Ben Frasier added three hits and three RBIs. Seth Mitchell had a pair of hits and one RBI.
Cook pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits while striking out seven.
Owen Brackin drove in a run for Hatton and Bryson Jeffreys had two hits.
--
Softball
--
Austin 6, Bellaire (Texas) 3: Addison Cleveland pitched five innings to pick up the win for Austin in Gulf Shores on Wednesday, allowing two earned runs on five hits with a strikeout.
Callie Lang doubled and drove in two runs for the Black Bears, while Mollie Kate Jones added two hits and one RBI. Kinsley Higdon and Zyan Moore had one hit and one RBI each and Rebecca Horn had two hits.
--
Centennial (Tenn.) 11, Decatur Heritage 4: Ella Olive tripled, doubled and drove in two runs for Decatur Heritage in Gulf Shores on Wednesday.
Cami Harris had a double and one RBI for the Eagles, while Marissa Adams and Bri Tyson added two hits each.
--
White House (Tenn.) 5, Danville 0: Isabella Guest, Aubrey Reed, Hanah Tillman and Emily Lacy had one hit each for Danville in Gulf Shores on Friday.
McKinley McCaghren pitched three innings for the Hawks, allowing two runs with six strikeouts.
--
Soccer
--
Tanner boys 10, Ardmore 0: Randy Cortes had three goals and an assist to lead Tanner, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A-3A, to a big win on Tuesday.
Justin Moreno scored two goals and assisted on five more, while Oliver Gonzalez, Moises Parra, Jorge Mendoza, Dylan East and Irvan Diaz added one goal each.
Tanner continues play on Friday at No. 6 Elkmont.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.