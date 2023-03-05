Abby Lindsey pitched a no-hitter, striking out eight of 13 batters faced, as West Morgan picked up a 5-0 win over Class 7A Grissom in high school softball tournament play on Saturday at Wilson Morgan Park.
Lindsey pitched four innings for the win, throwing 33 of 37 pitches for strikes. She also homered and drove in a run for the Rebels, while Karly Terry added three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
--
West Morgan 17, Decatur 0: Lindsey and Chasity Rikard combined to strike out nine Decatur hitters in a three-inning tournament win on Saturday.
Lindsey worked one perfect inning with three strikeouts, while Rikard struck out six over two hitless innings with one walk.
Hannah Johnson tripled, doubled and drove in four runs for the Rebels, while Kylei Russell added two hits and two RBIs.
--
West Morgan 2, James Clemens 0: Lindsey was nearly perfect against Class 7A James Clemens on Saturday, allowing just one base runner via a hit-by-pitch over five innings of work while striking out six.
Rikard drove in a run for the Rebels, while Johnson and Russell added one double each.
--
Ardmore 8, West Morgan 2: Harlee Rich had one hit and two RBIs for Ardmore on Saturday. Ellie Riley and Ashlyn Mullins had one hit and one RBI each for the Tigers. Aynslee Malone pitched one scoreless inning to earn the win.
Terry and Russell had one hit each for West Morgan.
--
Ardmore 11, James Clemens 0: AG King homered twice and drove in three runs for Ardmore. Rich had a homer and one RBI for the Tigers and Riley had a double and one RBI.
--
Ardmore 5, James Clemens 0: Rich homered and drove in two runs for Ardmore. Sydney Sanders had one RBI for the Tigers and Riley had two hits.
--
Rogers 1, West Morgan 0: Lindsey pitched four innings for the Rebels, allowing one run on two hits while striking out seven. The Rebels outhit Rogers 4-2.
--
Mortimer Jordan 6, Hatton 3: Marlie Hood homered and drove in a run for Hatton at the Hewitt-Trussville tournament on Saturday.
Kailyn Quails singled and drove in a run and Bradyn Mitchell pitched three innings, allowing five hits with five strikeouts.
--
Austin 5, Hatton 3: Mallie Yarbrough went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and one RBI for Hatton. Mitchell doubled, walked twice and scored a run.
--
North Jackson 10, Hatton 4: Arlie Armstrong singled and drove in a pair of runs for Hatton. Quails doubled and drove in one run.
--
Hatton 8, Haleyville 2: Mitchell pitched six innings for the win, allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out six. Quails went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Hood added a pair of doubles and four RBIs.
--
Brewer 2, Tishomingo County (Miss.) 0: Bronwyn Boren tossed a complete game shutout for Brewer on Saturday, allowing just two hits over five innings with seven strikeouts.
Cheyenne Lucas led the Patriots at the plate with a triple and two RBIs.
--
Brewer 15, Red Bay 0: Marlee Jones hit a grand slam, doubled twice and drove in eight runs for Brewer. Riley Miller had two hits and two RBIs for the Patriots, while Breia Rusk added a hit and two RBIs.
Gracie Lawrence pitched three innings for the win.
--
Southside-Gadsden 3, Lawrence County 2: Caitlyn LouAllen singled and drove in a pair of runs as Lawrence County fell in the second round of bracket play at the Wetumpka tournament on Saturday.
Audrie Sandlin had two hits for the Red Devils.
--
Lawrence County 4, Alabama Christian Academy 3: McKenzie Hyche pitched six innings, allowing three runs while striking out three, as the Red Devils opened bracket play on Saturday with a win.
Bentlee Cross drove in a run for Lawrence County, while Andee McKay added a pair of hits.
--
Lawrence County 7, Elmore County 1: McKay tripled, doubled and drove in three runs as Lawrence County opened tournament play on Friday with a win.
Cross and Addison Plaxco had two RBIs each for the Red Devils. Cross worked all five innings to earn the win, allowing one run on five hits with a pair of strikeouts.
--
Lawrence County 2, Gulf Shores 1: Plaxco and Cross had one RBI each as Lawrence County closed Friday with a win.
LouAllen pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on five hits with two strikeouts.
--
West Limestone 6, Danville 0: Juliann Kyle and Lilee Legg had one RBI each for West Limestone on Saturday. Kyle pitched four innings for the win, allowing just five hits with five strikeouts.
Isabella Guest, McKinley McCaghren, Adily Alberti and Kirstyn Robinson had one hit each for Danville.
--
Buckhorn 1, West Limestone 0: Bevin Gant had a pair of hits for West Limestone. Katie Lyn Kyle pitched five innings for the Wildcats, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts.
--
Rogers 3, Danville 2: Tamara Hutto singled and drove in a run for Danville. Robinson and Aubrey Reed had one hit each.
--
Athens 3, Helena 1: Mya Clark homered twice and drove in two runs for Athens on Saturday. Morgan Stiles had a homer and one RBI for the Golden Eagles and Cori Campbell pitched six innings for the win, allowing just one run with one strikeout.
--
Athens 6, Hillcrest 3: Abby Tucker doubled and drove in three runs for Athens. Clark had two RBIs.
--
Athens 7, Chelsea 3: Stiles homered, singled and drove in three runs for Athens. Carly Ennis had a home run and one RBI and Deann Motquin pitched five innings for the win, striking out six.
--
Athens 8, Mortimer Jordan 1: Haley Waggoner homered and drove in three runs for Athens. Stiles and Tucker had two hits and one RBI each for the Eagles, while Campbell pitched six innings for the win.
--
Mortimer Jordan 10, Austin 3: Claire Wright had a pair of RBIs for Austin on Saturday. Mollie Kate Jones and Mikaylah Fuqua had two hits each for the Black Bears.
--
Hewitt-Trussville 15, Austin 3: Arden Breedlove singled and drove in a pair of runs for Austin.
--
Hanceville 18, Decatur 17: Arley Grace Waits had two hits and four RBIs for Decatur on Saturday. Lexi Tincknell had three hits and two RBIs, while Ashleigh Thomas and Lizzie Kresch added two RBIs each.
--
Grissom 8, Decatur 0: Tincknell and Kresch had one hit each for Decatur.
--
Decatur Heritage 7, Phillips 1: Ella Olive had three hits, including a pair of triples, and four RBIs for Decatur Heritage. Allie Tidwell doubled and drove in two runs.
--
Baseball
--
Austin 10, Calera 2: Bryson Claiborne went 4-for-5 with two RBIs for Austin on Saturday. Tyler Eady had two hits and two RBIs for the Black Bears, while Cole Walker added three hits and one RBI.
Mac Etheredge pitched six innings for the win, allowing one earned run with five strikeouts.
Priceville 4, Decatur 2: Ty Parker had two hits, including a home run, and one RBI for Priceville on Saturday. Robert Munive added two hits and one RBI for the Bulldogs and Thomas Kerby pitched six innings for the win, striking out 11.
Sam Stephenson had two hits and one RBI for Decatur.
--
West Limestone 3-7, Ardmore 2-6: Cooper Phillips singled home a run in the bottom of the seventh to win the first game for West Limestone on Saturday. Colin Patterson pitched seven innings for the win, allowing five hits with 12 strikeouts.
Preston Patterson tripled and drove in a run for Ardmore.
Keegan Laxson had a hit and two RBIs for West Limestone in the finale. Phillips had three hits and one RBI and Landan Navas had two hits and one RBI. Navas pitched two innings of relief for the win.
Cole Calder and Peyton Hargrove had two hits and two RBIs each for Ardmore.
--
Red Bay 10, Hatton 2: Owen Brackin had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Hatton on Saturday.
Alex Brackin had three hits and a pair of RBIs, while John Oliver added a single and two RBIs. Micah Harville doubled twice and drove in a run and Parker Huff and Bryson Jeffreys had two hits each.
--
Westminster Christian 6, Lindsay Lane 3: Trey Perkins singled and drove in two runs for Lindsay Lane on Saturday. Alexander Cook had a pair of hits and one RBI for the Lions.
--
Decatur Heritage 16, Winston County 0: Bryant Sparkman homered and drove in four runs for Decatur Heritage. Paxton Tarver had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs and Aiden Waldrep had three RBIs.
Ford Sparkman pitched two scoreless innings for the win.
--
Decatur Heritage 4, Haleyville 2: Sparkman had one hit and one RBI for Decatur Heritage. Brady Wilson pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowing one run on one hit with five strikeouts.
--
East Lawrence 1, Brewer 0: Coleman Garner tossed a complete game to earn the win for East Lawrence on Saturday, allowing four hits while striking out nine.
--
Brewer 10, Falkville 9: Hunter Knighten led Brewer with two hits and three RBIs on Saturday. Kade George and Lane Owen had two RBIs each for the Patriots and Brayden Murphy was the winning pitcher.
Caden Burnett, Dawson Fowler and Sawyer Reynolds had two RBIs each for Falkville.
--
Danville 5, Covenant Christian 4: Gage Taylor and Jackson Randolph had two hits and two RBIs each for Danville on Saturday. Reece Cowart pitched five innings for the win, striking out seven.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.