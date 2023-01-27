DANVILLE — Cole Lindeman and Sammy Holmes combined to score 41 points as Priceville picked up a 60-51 win over Danville in boys basketball on Friday.
Danville controlled the game early, racing out to a 22-15 lead after the first quarter. Priceville’s defense limited the Hawks to just two second-quarter points, however, as the Bulldogs rallied to take a 30-24 lead into halftime.
Lindeman finished with a game-high 23 points and five rebounds for Priceville, while Holmes added 18 points and eight rebounds. The Bulldogs hit 18-of-26 free throws.
AJ Holladay led Danville with 19 points, and Gage Taylor scored 11.
Priceville (12-11) continues play at Fairview on Monday.
Austin boys 78, Florence 46: Four Austin players scored in double figures as the Black Bears remained undefeated in Class 7A, Area 8 play with a victory over Florence on Friday.
Cam Collins poured in a game-high 20 points for Austin, which led 35-20 at halftime. Isaiah Baker had 14 points, while Jordan Jonson and Isaiah Fuller added 10 points each.
Elijah Cowley had 17 points to lead Florence.
Hatton boys 60, Tharptown 53: Kyle Hampton turned in a big double-double performance to lead Hatton on Friday, finishing with a game-high 21 points to go along with 15 rebounds.
TaSean Love added 12 points for the Hornets. Edwin Vela (16) and Dylan Valdez (15) each scored in double figures for Tharptown.
New Hope boys 56, Brewer 45: Austyn Holmes scored a game-high 16 points for Brewer on Friday.
Mac Shadden added 13 points for the Patriots, who trailed 24-18 at the half.
Wyatt Bolden led New Hope with 15 points. Dawson Cambron scored 13 and Riley McGehee added 10.
Priceville girls 66, Danville 24: Leslie Hames led three Priceville players in double figures with a game-high 19 points in a win on Friday.
Lauren Hames added 18 points for the Bulldogs (16-7), who led 38-13 at halftime. Abby Langlois finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Adily Alberti had 10 points for Danville.
Florence girls 56, Austin 42: Austin built a 27-21 halftime lead but couldn’t hold on in an area loss on Friday.
Lauryn Birt led the Black Bears with 11 points, while Claire Wright, Zyan Moore and Maikiah Bolden added six points each.
Brittney Tubbs (13), Iesha Jackson (11) and Neveah Jones (10) each scored in double figures for Florence.
New Hope girls 55, Brewer 27: Kassidy Whisenant scored eight points for Brewer (5-16) on Friday.
Eevy Bellar led New Hope with a game-high 13 points, while Kaylee Yarbrough and Jada Bates added 12 points each.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.