PRICEVILLE — Leslie Hames scored a team-high 16 points as Priceville picked up a 61-47 win over Arab in girls basketball on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs used a big second half to erase a 28-23 halftime deficit and get the win. Priceville outscored Arab 16-8 in the third quarter to take the lead and put the game away in the fourth.
Ashlyn Johnson had 13 points for Priceville (15-7), while Gracin Prater and Zoey Benson added eight points each.
Bennett Elrod had a game-high 18 points for Arab and Lily Livingston scored 12.
Decatur Heritage girls 58, Falkville 33: Katelyn Cooper and Genie McGhee turned in double-double performances as Decatur Heritage picked up a big win on Tuesday.
Cooper finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while McGhee added 20 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Decatur Heritage led 19-17 at halftime.
West Morgan girls 44, Brewer 42: Seventh-grader Haniyah Standridge led West Morgan with a game-high 18 points on Tuesday.
Karly Terry scored 14 points for the Rebels. Lilly Yancey (17) and Chloe Romine (10) each scored in double figures for Brewer.
Danville girls 46, Addison 39: Alyssa Brooks finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Danville on Tuesday.
Adily Alberti had 12 points for the Hawks, while Elisabeth Hand added 10 points.
Jasper girls 45, Hartselle 30: Mary Itsede led Hartselle with 14 points on Tuesday.
Gracie Hill added five points for the Tigers, who trailed 27-8 at halftime.
Missy Odom (16) and Mia Hollingsworth (14) each scored in double figures for Jasper.
Hartselle boys 49, Jasper 44: Kiah Key and Thomas Itsede combined to score 21 points for Hartselle on Tuesday.
Key finished with a team-high 11 points for the Tigers, while Itsede added 10. Ryan Dunn scored eight.
Miller Moody led Jasper with 11 points.
Danville boys 62, Addison 61: AJ Holladay was dominant in the win for Danville on Tuesday, pouring in a game-high 29 points.
Gage Taylor added 14 for the Hawks, who led 34-29 at halftime.
Jed Wilkins (17), Brady Gilbreath (16) and Bradley Willette (13) each scored in double figures for Addison.
East Lawrence boys 80, Clements 79: K’lebb Hill led three East Lawrence players in double figures with a team-high 21 points on Tuesday.
David Izquierdo had 19 points for the Eagles, who outscored Clements 53-36 in the second half to get the win. PJ Head had 18 points.
Jame Putman led Clements with a game-high 30 points. Tyree Holloway had 15 points and Brady Moore scored 11.
Cullman boys 70, Decatur 42: The Red Raiders dropped a game to defending Class 6A champion Cullman on Tuesday.
East Limestone boys 56, Priceville 55: Sammy Holmes had a game-high 27 points, knocking down six 3-pointers, for Priceville on Monday.
West Morgan boys 51, Danville 33: Carson Muse poured in a game-high 28 points for West Morgan in a win on Monday.
Isaac Ward added 11 points for the Rebels, who led 22-21 at the half.
Hunter Baker led Danville with 11 points and Gage Taylor scored nine.
East Limestone girls 57, Priceville 39: Tyjah Duncan scored a game-high 14 points to lead East Limestone on Monday.
Shauna Fletcher had 11 points, five assists and five rebounds for the Indians, who rallied from a 26-20 halftime deficit to pick up the win. Mya Thatch scored 10 points.
Leslie Hames led Priceville with eight points. Ashlyn Johnson and Lauren Hames scored seven points each.
