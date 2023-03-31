TRINITY — Priceville used the long ball in a big area win over West Morgan in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday, hitting three home runs in a 13-3 win over the Rebels in high school baseball.
Priceville won the second game 12-4 to secure the sweep.
JoJo Garrison homered and drove in four runs for the Bulldogs in game one, while Wes Walker added a homer and three RBIs. Zack Chaney went 2-for-4 with a homer, double and three RBIs.
Robert Munive had one hit and one RBI for Priceville and Xander Gaines drove in one run. Thomas Kerby worked all five innings on the mound for the win, allowing three runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts.
Levi Borden had a hit and two RBIs for West Morgan, while Aiden Kirby added two hits.
Chaney had two hits and three RBIs for Priceville in the finale. Tyde Borden and Kane Dunn had one hit and two RBIs each for the Bulldogs, while Colman Gann worked four innings to earn the win. Gann allowed two earned runs on two hits with nine strikeouts.
Borden and Gavin Walden had one hit and one RBI each for West Morgan.
--
Decatur 16, Albertville 10: Greyson Stricklin doubled and drove home four runs as Decatur picked up a high-scoring victory on Thursday.
Bradin Dupper had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Raiders, while Ellis Dickman added three hits and one RBI. Put Webster tripled and drove in one run.
Dickman worked 4 1/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts.
--
Hartselle 13, Bartlett (Tenn.) 2: Coleman Mizell hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lead Hartselle on Thursday.
Brody Leathers had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Cade Miles added a home run and two RBIs. Cam Palahach and Lawson Williams had a hit and two RBIs each for Hartselle and Peyton Steele and JoJo Williamson had two hits each.
Greyson Howard pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out five.
--
Siegel (Tenn.) 8, Hartselle 3: Leathers doubled, singled and drove in a pair of runs for Hartselle on Thursday.
Mizell had two hits, including a double, for the Tigers, while Howard and Williamson added one double each.
--
Elkmont 11, Colbert Heights 10: Curtis Hobbs singled home a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel Elkmont to victory on Thursday.
Hobbs finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils, while JP Pendergrass added a hit and two RBIs. Jake Guthrie and Jack Thomas had one hit and one RBI each and Mykell Murrah had three hits.
Pendergrass pitched 2/3 innings of relief for the win.
--
West Limestone 12, Colbert Heights 2: Braxton Griffin went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs for West Limestone on Thursday.
Colin Patterson tripled three times and drove in one run for the Wildcats, while Landon Navas added two hits and two RBIs. Aidan Smith doubled and drove in two runs.
Griffin pitched five innings for the win, surrendering one earned run on two hits while striking out eight.
--
West Limestone 2, Elkmont 0: Patterson tossed six dominant innings to earn the win for West Limestone, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out 10.
Navas had a hit and two RBIs for the Wildcats and Cooper Phillips had one hit. Pendergrass and Curtis Hobbs had one hit each for Elkmont.
--
Lindsay Lane 13, West End 1: Ethan Hotz pitched four strong innings to pick up the win for Lindsay Lane on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out 10.
Ray Anderson had two hits and three RBIs for the Lions, while Seth Mitchell, Alexander Cook and Jackson Carter added two hits and two RBIs each. Bryson Looney had a pair of RBIs, and Trey Perkins had two hits and one RBI.
--
Lawrence County 11, Hatton 1: Eli Long went 3-for-3 with a triple, double and three RBIs for Lawrence County on Thursday.
Kaiden Wear had three hits and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Noah Dutton added two hits and two RBIs. Sutton Phillips, Caden Norwood, Maddox Denham and Ryder McGregory had one hit and one RBI each. Wiley Bowling pitched four innings for the win, giving up one unearned run on five hits with three strikeouts.
Micah Harville had a double for Hatton and Braden Stafford drove in one run.
--
Brewer 12, Fairview 4: Dylan Thomas has two hits, including a double, and three RBIs to lead Brewer on Thursday.
Hunter Knighted had three hits and one RBI for the Patriots, while Logan Powers added a double and two RBIs. Brayden Murphy had a pair of hits and one RBI and Justin Brooks had three hits, including a triple.
Murphy pitched four innings for the win, allowing no runs on four hits with three strikeouts.
--
Colbert County 14, Clements 0: Austin Craig and Evan Whitworth had one hit each for Clements on Thursday.
--
Covenant Christian 19, Clements 7: Brady Moore had two hits, including a home run, and one RBI for Clements on Thursday.
Braxton Sims had one hit and two RBIs, while Jacob Peoples added a double and one RBI.
--
Whitesburg Christian 6, Falkville 5: Dawson Fowler singled and drove in a pair of runs for Falkville on Thursday.
Lawson Tew had three hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Blue Devils, while Kole Fitzgerald and Owen Teague added two hits and one RBI each.
--
Madison Academy 19, Decatur Heritage 9: Ford Sparkman went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs for Decatur Heritage on Thursday.
Bo Solley had one hit and three RBIs for the Eagles, while Harrison Hardy added a single and one RBI. Connor Sivley drove in one run.
--
Softball
--
Priceville 5, West Morgan 2: Priceville scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie and held on for a win on Thursday.
Kylei Russell and Lydia Hughes had one hit and one RBI each for West Morgan, while Karly Terry and Chasity Rikard added two hits each.
--
Decatur Heritage 13, Mae Jemison 1: Marissa Adams pitched a complete game for Decatur Heritage on Thursday, giving up one unearned run while striking out six.
Lenox Scott went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs for the Eagles, while Sarah Burchell added three hits and one RBI. Allie Tidwell had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs and Bri Tyson had two hits.
Decatur Heritage continues play today at Vinemont.
--
Brewer 9, Madison County 4: Bronwyn Borden went 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI for Brewer on Thursday.
Gracie Lawrence had two hits and one RBI for the Patriots, while Marlee Jones added two RBIs. Abby Summerford had three hits and Cheyenne Lucas, Ava Walls and Alisha Knighten had one hit and one RBI each.
Borden pitched seven innings for the win, striking out six.
--
Hatton 14, Huntsville 10: Hatton scored 13 runs with two outs in the top of the seven inning to erase a 10-1 deficit and pick up a win over Class 7A Huntsville at the Bob Jones Tournament on Thursday.
Dagen Brown had three hits and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Kailyn Quails added two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Bradyn Mitchell tripled, doubled and drove in two runs and Morgan Lane had three hits and one RBI.
Adley Armstrong had two hits, one RBI and scored two runs and Mallie Yarbrough pitched two innings for the win.
--
Hatton 15, Valley Head 0: Quails tripled and drove in three runs as Hatton picked up its second win of the day on Thursday.
Yarbrough had a double and three RBIs for the Hornets, while Lexi Kilpatrick added a single and three RBIs. Armstrong and Mallory Lane had two RBIs each.
Mitchell pitched two innings for the win, allowing one hit while striking out six.
--
Madison Academy 9, Danville 3: Aubrey Reed singled twice and drove in a pair of runs for Danville on Thursday.
Kirstyn Robinson had a triple for the Hawks and Isabella Guest had one double.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur Heritage splits: The Decatur Heritage girls picked up a 9-0 win over the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering on Thursday, while the boys fell 6-3 for a split on the day.
Kinley Terry (No. 1), Sasha Suggs (No. 2), Murphy Founds (No. 3), Isabella Hodge (No. 4), Savannah Samuel (No. 5) and Mia Rossouw (No. 6) swept singles matches for the girls, while pairs of Terry-Suggs (No. 1), Founds-Hodge (No. 2) and Samuel Rossouw (No. 3) picked up wins in doubles play.
For the boys, Michael Vandiver (No. 1) and Willis Orr (No.2) picked up wins in singles. The pair also teamed up for a win in doubles.
--
Soccer
--
Priceville boys 2, Madison County 0: Landon Byer and Skylar Estes had one goal each for Priceville.
Asher Beidleman had an assist for the Bulldogs, who improved to 2-2 in area play with the win.
