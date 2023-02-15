HOLLY POND — The Tanner boys basketball team will open play at the Northwest Regional at Wallace State-Hanceville on Friday after surviving a double overtime thriller to defeat Class 2A No. 3 Holly Pond 65-59 on the road in subregional play Tuesday.
Trailing 25-24 at halftime, Tanner rallied to take a 38-34 lead after three quarters. Holly Pond tied the game 44-44 to force overtime. The teams played to a 52-52 tie after the first extra period before Tanner pulled away in the second overtime to earn the win.
Tanner (19-6) will face Red Bay in regional play on Friday.
Whitesburg Christian boys 89, Decatur Heritage 64: Decatur Heritage’s season came to an end on the road in a subregional loss on Tuesday.
Whitesburg Christian will face the winner of Mars Hill-Sulligent in Friday’s second Class 2A semifinal at the Northwest Regional.
Class 3A
Elkmont boys 53, Colbert County 48: The Red Devils (11-16) will face Midfield, a 72-30 winner over Carbon Hill, at the Northwest Regional on Saturday.
Class 6A
Pinson Valley boys 75, Hartselle 47: Rylan Smothers scored a team-high 13 points as Hartselle fell to top-ranked Pinson Valley to end its season on Tuesday.
Ryan Dunn had nine points for the Tigers, who trailed 32-21 at halftime. Markus Tapscott scored eight points.
Terry Coner (19), Caleb White (14) and Clyde Walters (12) each scored in double figures for Pinson Valley, which will face Muscle Shoals at the Northwest Regional on Friday.
Class 5A
Russellville boys 87, East Limestone 78: Russellville used a huge fourth-quarter rally to top East Limestone on Tuesday and advance to the Northwest Regional tournament.
After playing to a 17-17 tie after one quarter, Russellville outscored East Limestone 21-18 to take a 38-35 lead into halftime. East Limestone reclaimed a 65-62 lead after a high-scoring third quarter but couldn’t hold the lead as Russellville scored 26 fourth-quarter points to earn the victory.
Russellville will face Fairfield in regional play on Monday.
Madison Academy boys 71, Lawrence County 30: Lawrence County (7-19) saw its season come to an end as Madison Academy rolled on its home floor in a subregional game.
The Mustangs (18-12) will face Ramsay in the second Class 5A regional game on Monday.
Madison Academy girls 54, Lawrence County 35: Madison Academy (22-9) will face Jasper at the Northwest Regional on Monday after winning a home subregional game on Tuesday.
Class 4A
Haleyville boys 64, Priceville 41: Priceville (14-14) dropped a season-ending road subregional game on Tuesday.
Haleyville (17-13) will face top-ranked Westminster Christian at the Northwest Regional on Saturday. The winner of that game will face the winner of West Morgan-Deshler for the region title.
Deshler boys 61, West Limestone 51: West Limestone (9-15) kept the game close after a slow start but couldn’t close the gap in a season-ending subregional loss on Tuesday.
Deshler girls 75, West Limestone 47: West Limestone (15-13) had no answer for the high-powered Deshler offense in a subregional loss on Tuesday.
Deshler (27-2) will face top-ranked Good Hope at the Northwest Regional on Saturday.
Soccer
Hartselle boys 1, Hazel Green 1: Owen Bennich scored Hartselle’s lone goal as the Tigers salvaged a tie with the Trojans on Tuesday.
Hartselle (2-0-1) continues play on Monday at Austin.
Hartselle boys 6, Arab 1: Slate Gargus scored three goals to lead Hartselle on Monday.
Owen Bennich added a pair of goals for the Tigers, while Jack Adams scored once.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.