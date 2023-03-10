centerpiece top story ROUNDUP: West Morgan scores late to edge Danville Staff reports Mar 10, 2023 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Harrison Johnson’s double in the bottom of the sixth inning scored Levi Borden with the game-winning run in a 5-4 victory for West Morgan over Danville.Borden led off the inning being hit by a pitch. He moved to second on a passed ball.Johnson went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. He had the only extra base hit for West Morgan.Danville’s Kade Taylor had two doubles while going 2-for-3. Aiden Holladay added a double.Winning pitcher Connor Dillard pitched all seven innings and allowed two earned runs with three strikeouts.--Ardmore 14, Elkmont 3: The Tigers scored four runs in the first inning and that proved to be all they would need. The Tigers added five in the eighth and five more in the ninth.Ardmore’s Noah Stafford went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs and two runs scored. Keaton Johns had a 2-for-3 game with two runs scored. Seth Frame went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and three walks.Preston Patterson was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts in four innings.Elkmont’s Mykell Murrah had two doubles while going 2-for-4 with two runs scored.--Softball--Lawrence County 1, Muscle Shoals 0: AB McKay’s home run in the bottom of the third proved to be the game winner. McKay also doubled on a 2-for-2 day at the plate.Addie Calhoun was the winning pitcher. She gave up just three hits with one walk in six innings. She had one strikeout. McKenzie Hyche pitched the final inning and struck out two.Bella Cross had two hits for Lawrence County.--Hazel Green 11, Ardmore 2: The home Tigers were held to five hits. Addison Mikel, Sara Sanders and AG King each had doubles. Three Ardmore pitchers combined to give up five earned runs.--Lindsay Lane 8, Decatur Heritage 6: Lily Jackson had two doubles to lead the Lions to the win over the Eagles.Jackson was 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored. She was also the winning pitcher while giving up 10 hits in four innings.For Decatur Heritage, Allie Tidwell was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Ella Olive went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.--West Limestone 12, Saint John Paul II 0: JuliAnn Kyle struck out 11 while giving up just two hits in the five-inning win.Lilly Bethune drove in seven runs while going 3-for-4 with a home run and double. Addie Wallace had two triples and scored three runs. 