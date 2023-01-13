TRINITY — West Morgan used the deep ball in a big way Friday, knocking down 14 combined 3-pointers in a 71-24 win over East Lawrence in boys basketball.
Carson Muse, Jay Garland, Connor Dillard and Isaac Ward each hit three 3-pointers for the Rebels, who controlled the game early and led 43-12 at the half.
Muse finished with a game-high 14 points for West Morgan, while Jalen Fletcher added 11 points. Garland, Dillard, Ward and Byron Parrish had nine points each.
K’lebb Hill led East Lawrence with 11 points.
Lindsay Lane boys 49, Falkville 33: Whitt Jackson led three Lindsay Lane players in double figures with a game-high 16 points on Friday.
Jackson Carter and Ben Frasier had 10 points each for the Lions. Caden Burnett led Falkville with 13 points.
Brewer boys 47, West Point 44: Kade George and Austyn Holmes combined for 31 points in the win for Brewer on Friday.
George had a game-high 16 points for the Patriots, while Holmes added 15.
Ashton Rodgers scored a game-high 23 points for West Point and Presley Burtis added 11 points.
Tanner boys 62, Whitesburg Christian 53: Kaeson Caldarone led four Tanner players in double figures with 19 points as the Rattlers secured the regular season area championship with a win on Friday.
Skylar Townsend (12), Dalton Smithson (11) and Jerrick Thompson (10) all scored in double figures for Tanner.
Isaiah Matthews had a game-high 29 points for Whitesburg Christian and Isaiah Holbrook scored 10.
Muscle Shoals boys 71, Hartselle 56: Ryan Dunn had 13 points for Hartselle in an area road game on Friday.
Ty Odom and Rylan Smothers each added 12 points for the Tigers, who trailed 33-24 at the half.
Luke Mosley led Muscle Shoals with 14 points. Jamir Goodloe scored 12 for the Trojans and Cedric Summerhill added 11.
Covenant Christian boys 59, Decatur Heritage 42: Bo Mitchell scored 16 points as Decatur Heritage fell to Class 1A No. 1 Covenant Christian on Friday.
Decatur Heritage rallied from an early 13-3 deficit to tighten the game in the second half but couldn’t complete the comeback in a rematch from last year’s state championship game.
Colbert County boys 57, Danville 46: AJ Holladay led Danville with 13 points on Friday.
Gage Taylor added 11 points for the Hawks, while Huntley Segars scored 10.
James Berryman (19) and Tyler Castle (14) each scored in double figures for Colbert County.
Lawrence County girls 63, Russellville 56: Savannah Williams led Lawrence County with 23 points and six rebounds in an area win on Friday.
Taylor Williams had 15 points for the Red Devils, while Skye Letson added 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Ava Boyll finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Lindsay Lane girls 62, Falkville 59: Lindsey Murr poured in a team-high 34 points to lead Lindsay Lane on Friday.
Ellie Cate Hill led Falkville with a game-high 36 points to go along with eight rebounds. Ella Wallace finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.
Hartselle girls 52, Muscle Shoals 50: Anna Hampton Burroughs (15) and Gracie Hill (11) each scored in double figures as Hartselle picked up a road win on Friday.
Mary Itsede added eight points for the Tigers, who led 26-15 at the half.
Makenzie Sears and Kamryn Chandler had 10 points each for Muscle Shoals.
West Morgan girls 49, East Lawrence 39: Karly Terry scored a game-high 17 points as West Morgan picked up a win on Friday.
Brandy Hernandez had 10 points for the Rebels (11-8) and Ansley Terry scored nine. Hannah Hill and Jazzlyn Stevenson had 12 points each for East Lawrence.
Danville girls 50, Colbert Heights 20: Elisabeth Hand had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Danville on Friday. Olivia Vest scored 11 for the Hawks.
Clements girls 67, Elkmont 38: Leah Childress scored 20 points as Clements improved to 2-1 in area play with a win on Friday.
Taylor Farrar had 14 points for the Colts (17-3), while Jenny Trent added 10. Tylee Thomas had 16 points to lead Elkmont.
Cullman girls 54, Decatur 37: Amiah Jackson had 16 points for Decatur on Friday.
Jenny Mitchell added nine points for the Red Raiders, who trailed 29-21 at halftime.
Ava McSwain (17), Ella Collum (16) and Ally Sharpe (12) each scored in double figures for Cullman.
West Point girls 67, Brewer 30: Chloe Romine and Lilly Yancey each had six points for Brewer on Friday.
Liberty Shadix led West Point with a game-high 19 points, while Camryn Faulkner (11) and Jaelyn Faulkner (10) also scored in double figures.
Pope John Paul II girls 47, West Limestone 39: Raelee Campbell led West Limestone with 11 points on Friday.
Ashlyn Plott and Ella Watts had 13 points each for Pope John Paul II.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.