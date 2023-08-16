While there may be many new starting quarterbacks that will be taking the field this year for local schools, one thing the area won't be lacking is talented running backs.
In Morgan County, running backs played a key part in eight of the nine schools reaching the state playoffs. Will that be the case in 2023? It seems like it.
Of course, you have to start with the Fletcher boys, Hartselle's Ri Fletcher and West Morgan's Jalen Fletcher. While they may not be related, they both have a knack for piling up yards and touchdowns. As juniors last year, Ri rushed for 1,306 yards, while Jalen rushed for 1,457 yards. Each player had 24 total touchdowns.
As seniors, each is expected to be used even more in their respective offenses as all-around weapons.
"Ri can offer explosive plays all over the field, as can Lincoln (Bryant) , our other running back," Hartselle coach Bryan Moore said. "Those guys have to play all the time, because they're matchup issues. They're electric."
At Austin, the Black Bears are hoping they've found their next running back duo. As sophomores Gavin Fuqua and Kenneth Joshua rushed for 783 and 257 yards, respectively. They combined for 14 rushing scores.
As juniors, their roles are likely to increase.
"They both stepped up last year and we expect their impact on the offense to grow even more this year," Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said.
Decatur Heritage's Savarius Evans rushed for 825 yards and six touchdowns, while also playing full-time defense.
The crazy part? He was only an eighth-grader.
"I think he's one of the best running backs in north Alabama," coach Nikita Stover said.
Perhaps the most interesting storyline will be at Priceville. When the Bulldogs had to replace Jerry Burton, who rushed for more than 5,000 yards in his career, after the 2020 season, there were questions about how they would replace that production.
Mason Cartee managed to do so quite easily.
Cartee rushed for more than 2,200 yards in 2021, and last season compiled 1,662 yards and 23 touchdowns in 12 games.
Now that he's gone, who's next up to star in Priceville's run-heavy offense? That looks to be senior Blitz Clemons.
In 2022, Clemons averaged 13 yards a carry while rushing for 804 yards and seven touchdowns.
Now it's his show.
"Blitz has put in the work this offseason," Priceville coach Chris Foster said. "If you look at him from the end of last season to now, you can see he's made sure he's ready to carry the load this season."
—caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.