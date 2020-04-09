Note: This is the time of year when we are usually offering feature stories on the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame’s next inductees. Since there is no induction this year, we will look back at some of the more notable inductees over the years.
When the first class of the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame was inducted in 1989, the oldest inductee was 89-year-old Randolph Ryan.
The Florette resident was honored for his link to the beginning of basketball in Morgan County. Ryan’s introduction to the sport came in 1915. That was just 24 years after Dr. James Naismith invented the game at the YMCA in Springfield, Massachusetts.
According to Ryan, a man named James Sloan came to the area that is now known as Huskey Park on Alabama 67 across from Brewer High School to share what he had seen earlier in Hartselle. He brought a ball and two pieces of metal rounded into circles for hoops. He gathered some of the local boys together for a 1915 version of basketball.
“I wanted to play, but my mother was afraid I would get hurt,” Ryan said in 1989. “I watched and liked what I saw.”
Ryan went to school at Florette and Morgan County High in Hartselle. After just one year at what is now Jacksonville State, Ryan was teaching at Ryan School.
“During World War I, many of the young men that were drafted couldn’t pass the physical test for the military,” Ryan said. “That’s when the state decided to start physical education programs in the schools.
“At the end of the school year, all the county schools would have field day in Falkville. One year one of the events was basketball. I carried a team up there and we played Falkville for one quarter.”
In 1923, school officials at Falkville came up with the idea of hosting a tournament as a way to raise money, but also as a way to promote the sport. That tournament is considered to be the first Morgan County Tournament.
Through 1989, Ryan had attended every Morgan County Tournament for 66 years. The tournament at one time had 11 schools: Cotaco, Eva, Ryan, Union Hill, Priceville, Falkville, Danville, Hartselle, Trinity, Austinville and Decatur.
The competition was fierce with the smaller schools looking forward to competing against the bigger schools. It seemed that winning a state championship was easier than winning the Morgan County Tournament. From 1950-1965 there were 11 teams from Morgan County that won state championships. Only four of those teams won the county tournament in that state championship season.
In the early 1960s, Austinville turned into Austin and Trinity became West Morgan. Decatur left the tournament in 1967. Brewer was formed out of the consolidation of Cotaco, Eva, Ryan, Union Hill and Priceville in 1972.
When Austin pulled out of the tournament in the 1980s, it was left with five teams until Priceville became a high school again in 2001.
“It was once a great tournament,” Ryan said in 1989. “I don’t think we’ll ever see the county tournament like it once was. We won’t see one coach dominate it like Joe Jones did (18 championships). That always added something to it. Everybody wanted to beat Joe Jones’ team.”
Ryan died in 1993 at age 92. The gym at Brewer is named Randolph Ryan Gymnasium in his honor.
