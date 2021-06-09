Ryley and Jinger Heath have both already accomplished a lot in their young golf careers.
Now they can add the distinction of being the first brother and sister to be The Daily’s golfers of the year in the same year.
Ryley, 18, who graduated last month from Hartselle High, is the Boys Golfer of the Year in a season where the competition was close between several other talented players.
Jinger, 16, who just completed her sophomore season at Hartselle, is the Girls Golfer of the Year for the second time in the last three years. There were no awards last year due to COVID curtailing the golf season.
So how did the children of Mike and Vicky Heath become so talented at golf?
They earned it after spending a lot of time visiting one of their neighbors — Burningtree Country Club.
“I can remember coming out here when I was really young with my Dad,” Ryley said. “He would throw some balls on the green and we would putt.”
Jinger joined in when she first held a golf club at age 9.
“The golf course has been our babysitter during the summer,” Ryley said.
The brother and sister became part of a flock of young golfers who made Burningtree a summertime retreat. The routine is often golf, eat and sleep.
“Dad was thinking that golf would be something we could do forever,” Jinger said. “We love and can’t think of anything else we'd rather do.”
Though the siblings are close, they do have different approaches to the game.
“Ryley’s goal is to hit the fairways and greens and stay out of trouble,” Jinger said. “My game is to get to the hole as quick as possible. Sometimes that can get you in trouble, but I see it as an opportunity to make a good shot to get out of trouble.”
The different philosophies collided last summer when Ryley was the caddy for his sister in a tournament. The arrangement lasted for maybe nine holes.
“She wouldn’t listen to any of my advice,” Ryley said.
To this day there is a dispute over whether Ryley quit or Jinger fired him.
One common goal for the siblings is playing collegiate golf. The summer before a senior season is key in the golf recruiting world. COVID prevented NCAA college coaches from attending tournaments to watch prospects.
“That was disappointing,” Ryley said. “It’s not like football where you can send film to coaches.”
Ryley signed with Calhoun Community College. He hopes success there can be a steppingstone to an opportunity at a four-year school.
Jinger’s experience with college recruiting can begin this summer. Today she's playing in the second round of the Alabama Girls State Junior Championship at Canebrake in Athens. The tournament ends Thursday. Another important tournament this summer is the Burningtree Junior Classic on July 14-15.
“There should be a lot of college coaches at both tournaments, so I want to play really well,” Jinger said.
Last summer she battled through some back issues that forced her to shut it down for four weeks.
“You really don’t understand how important something can be to you until it’s taken away,” Jinger said.
Ryley is going to play in his first Spirit of America Classic starting June 29. He’s been eligible to play since he turned 16, but has chosen to spend the past two Fourth of July weeks playing in the prestigious Future Masters in Dothan.
“Getting to compete in the Spirit is something I’ve looked forward to for a long time,” Ryley said. “That should be a lot of fun.”
