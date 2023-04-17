CULLMAN — Gracie Lawrence pitched a three-hit shutout for Brewer on Saturday as the Patriots defeated Albertville 8-0 at the Cullman Tournament. Lawrence allowed just three singles and no walks while striking out five, throwing 45 of 67 pitches for strikes.
Breia Rusk and Bronwyn Borden had one hit and three RBIs each for the Patriots, while Abby Summerford added one hit and two RBIs.
Helena 6, Brewer 1: Borden hit a solo home run to account for Brewer’s only run in the second game of the Cullman Tournament on Saturday.
Danville 7, J.B. Pennington 1: Kirstyn Robinson doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Danville in a win at the Cullman Tournament on Saturday.
McKinley McCaghren pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits with 11 strikeouts.
Danville 4, West End 1: Isabella Guest had two hits and two RBIs for Danville in its second game on Saturday. Aubrey Reed had three hits for the Hawks, while Hannah Tillman added one hit and one RBI. Tillman pitched all six innings for the win, giving up one run on two hits with seven strikeouts.
North Jackson 4, Danville 0: Guest and Adily Alberti had two hits each for Danville.
Priceville 15, Falkville 1: Darby Thigpen homered, singled and drove in four runs in a big win for Priceville. Kelsey Green homered, doubled and drove in three runs, while Katee King added a home run and three RBIs. Kirsten Segars hit a home run and Bentley Black doubled twice and drove in three runs. Hope McClanahan had one RBI for Falkville.
Priceville 9, St. John Paul II 3: Bentley Black had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for Priceville. Kelsey Green pitched three innings for the win, striking out two.
Priceville 17, Fairview 0: Elizabeth Murphy pitched two hitless innings to earn the win for Priceville, striking out four while allowing two walks. Wrozlie Barnett homered, singled and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs, while Allie Denson added four hits and two RBIs. Baxley Black had three hits and three RBIs and Segars had a pair of hits and three RBIs.
Clements 4, Lindsay Lane 2: Aubre Turner doubled and drove in a run for Clements on Saturday. Bailee Ridgeway had one RBI for the Colts, while Jenny Trent added three hits, including a double. Carly Nave pitched all seven innings for the win.
Athens 7, Madison County 1: Morgan Stiles tripled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Athens on Saturday. Caitlyn Tedford had one hit and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles.
Athens 3, Brooks 2: Mya Clark had a pair of hits and one RBI for Athens. Cori Campbell pitched eight innings to earn the victory, striking out three.
Athens 5, Huntsville 0: Clark had a hit and two RBIs for Athens, while pitching four shutout innings in the circle to earn the win.
Ardmore 8, West Point 0: Ella Singletary pitched a no-hitter for Ardmore, allowing just one walk while striking out 10 over five innings. Sara Sanders went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Tigers.
Springville 5, Ardmore 1: AG King homered, singled and drove in one run for Ardmore.
Scotts Hill (Tenn.) 6, Elkmont 2: Emaleigh Sims had one RBI for Elkmont on Saturday.
Elkmont 6, Loretto 0: Abbie Broadway pitched a one-hit shutout for Elkmont, striking out six over six innings for the win.
Athens 11, Elkmont 2: Tedford, Clark and Carly Ennis had two RBIs each for Athens.
Wilson 8, West Morgan 6: Kylei Russell, Jonie Weems and Hannah Johnson had two hits and one RBI each for West Morgan.
West Morgan 7, Florence 2: Allison Morris had a hit and two RBIs for West Morgan. Hannah Johnson had two hits and one RBI for the Rebels.
Russellville 7, West Morgan 3: Karly Terry had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for West Morgan.
Hayden 7, Lawrence County 4: Ava Templeton had a hit and two RBIs for Lawrence County.
Mars Hill 4, West Limestone 3: Lilly Bethune homered and drove in one run for West Limestone.
